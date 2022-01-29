Why these Kilifi residents rue working for salt companies

Under the blistering coastal sun, Bahati Kahindi emerges from a palm fronds-thatched hut, her makeshift home on the family’s farm in the Bundasaga area of Kilifi County.

The 45-year-old is with her young son, who helps her with farm chores when not in school, considering her health status.

Bahati is ailing. This former salt company labourer is suffering from a strange illness that has seen her lips peel and change colour, her gums redden, and her teeth erode.

“It’s like I am having blisters and when they burst, they turn and become ulcers. The teeth are so painful and eating is an extremely excruciating experience for me,” explains the mother of eight.

She says she cannot sleep and things get worse especially on sunny days, when her mouth becomes hot and feels as if she’s burning.

Financial problems

Bahati says her plight began nearly 10 years ago, when she worked as a casual labourer at a salt processing company in her area.

She has no evidence that she ever worked at a salt company, but then how can you expect her to have any?

“I was a casual labourer and there was no documentation when I worked there, and we used to get paid in cash.”

Her job involved using a hoe to break up salt pans, shovel it into a trough and carry it into a waiting tractor.

Her health deteriorated and she had to seek medical attention.

“It began with blisters on the mouth before the gums started turning red. I also experienced dental erosion. At first, I thought it was just a minor infection and so I went to Marereni hospital. Even after treatment, nothing happened.”

She later stopped taking the medication and turned to traditional treatments, which also backfired. “I had to stop working for a while. This time my health improved and that is when I suspected that all this was as a result of my work.”

But Bahati returned to her job at the salt mine, citing financial problems as the reason. “My husband is jobless and we have to feed our family. What was I supposed to do?”

Bahati’s story almost mirrors that of Karunda Charo. The 34-year-old mother of eight dropped out of school in Standard Six, and with no skills, she says, she was more than lucky to be employed at a salt company near her home.

Just like Bahati, Charo’s job included breaking up salt cubes with crude equipment and loading them into the tractor.

She also began experiencing nearly similar health problems. “It started with a severe headache. This was followed by itchy lips and then painful sores. I went to the hospital but I didn’t get any better,” she narrates.

Years later, Charo's lips are still red hot with streaks of yellow patches resembling pus. “Sometimes the lips change and become very white. It hurts so badly that you’d think there’s a burning flame straight from my stomach to the head. I cannot work because the pain is unbearable.”

For Kache Sonje, though it has been years since she quit her job as a casual labourer at the salt company and her lips no longer show the pain that she once experienced, the memories of what she endured are still fresh in her mind.

She quit her job for health-related reasons. “I used to work in the packaging section. As time went by, my lips started drying, itching, cracking and reddening and pus oozed from my lips.”

She says she was bedridden for some time, but after taking herbs, she says, she felt better. After that experience, Sonje never went back to work and right now she sells the locally made alcohol commonly known as mnazi to support her eight children.

Though there isn’t enough scientific information linking these health issues to exposure to the salt processing environment, some studies have hinted at the existence of a major problem in this area.

Health complications

A 2006 Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) report cited various health complications among field workers that included upper respiratory tract infections, and skin and eye diseases mainly linked to exposure to salt dust or raw salt.

Kahindi Mumba, who has worked as a clinical officer at the Marereni dispensary for four years, names abnormal skin conditions mainly characterised by itching as some of the main health issues common among his patients.

“Some of them have goitre and our assumption is that they are taking unprocessed salt that lacks iodine,” he says.

“Workers have the advantage of perhaps taking the unprocessed salt, but skin diseases are rampant among those who seek medical services here, a suspicion that they have come into contact with raw salt.”

The problem, says local human rights activist Edward Sifa, is that the community does not have environmental experts and mostly relies on independent specialists, who are mostly consulted by salt processing companies.

“And as expected, this compromises their findings,” he adds.

An independent scientific investigation conducted in 2019 on behalf of the Malindi Rights Forum (MRF) about social and environmental abuses along the salt manufacturing belt in Magarini, Kilifi County, found that employees work under extremely poor conditions.

In 2017, KNCHR undertook a status review to establish how salt makers and other entities had implemented the recommendations of the public inquiry into human rights violations by salt companies in the Magarini area of Malindi.

Among other things, the review sought to carry out an independent review of the milestones achieved since the 2006 inquiry on salt companies, document the progress on implementing recommendations, collect testimonies from the communities, and the benefits of the interventions.

Among the findings, there were allegations of environmental degradation and poor labour practices, says Patrick Ochieng, the founder of Ujamaa Centre, a human rights group based in Mombasa that worked with MRF.

Occupational Safety and Health Services

There were also allegations of extortion by local leaders and reputational matters. But Mr Ochieng says they never received any feedback on the findings. Environment watchdog Nema did not respond to requests for comment on the findings.

Employees of salt companies, says KAM Salt Subsector chair Kibiti Kirimi, undergo medical examinations annually to check for any harm or injury that may have been caused by their work environment.

“Depending on the doctor’s reports, employees given a recommendation for further review are thereafter accorded the proper medical care,” he says.

“From the previous examinations conducted, there has been no record of any adverse illness to employees arising from the salt company operations.”

Every year, he claims, companies undertake safety and health audits to assess their operations and processes.

“These audits investigate whether the working environment poses any risk to the employees’ health. Copies of these reports are then submitted to the County Directorate of Occupational Safety and Health Services DOSH offices for verification.”

KAM says the protective equipment, as prescribed by DOSH, are not conducive for the salt environment. DOSH prescribes standards for PPE equipment that the sector has to comply with.

“Following this concern, the salt subsector commissioned an independent consultant to undertake a study to recommend the correct PPE for salt harvesters,” Mr Kirimi says.

“The scope of the study entails understanding the challenges facing workers about the current PPEs. We are currently awaiting recommendations which we shall present to respective government agencies to advocate for the development of standards that protect employees, whilst ensuring the comfort of employees.”

We reached out to DOSH Kilifi County offices several times for comment on the matter, but they did not respond to our inquiries.

Mr Kirimi says KAM continues to engage the Kenya Bureau of Standards and DOSH to review and establish an appropriate standard for PPEs to be used for salt harvesting.

“We are keen on conducting due diligence to identify, prevent, mitigate and account for any adverse impacts and provide a remedy for any human rights impacts caused or contributed to.”

But KAM also blames workers, claiming that some of them do not use the PPEs they are given, exposing themselves to harm.