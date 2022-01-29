Former Salt Company Labourers

Bahati Kahindi (left) and Karunda Charo from Kilifi County. They are among former salt company labourers who are suffering from a strange illness that causes their lips to peel and change colour, gums to redden, and teeth erode.

| Pauline Ongaji | Nation Media Group

Why these Kilifi residents rue working for salt companies

By  Pauline Ongaji

Under the blistering coastal sun, Bahati Kahindi emerges from a palm fronds-thatched hut, her makeshift home on the family’s farm in the Bundasaga area of Kilifi County.

