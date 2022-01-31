Why there’s still reason to hope after failing an exam

St. Peters Mumias Boys High School

Candidates of St. Peters Mumias Boys High School in Kakamega doing their mathematics paper on 5th November 2018. There are many Form Four leavers who did not score top grades but they have made it in life.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Naomi Chepngetich

Every exam year, thousands of Form Four leavers fail to join colleges and universities.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.