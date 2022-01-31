Why there’s still reason to hope after failing an exam

Every exam year, thousands of Form Four leavers fail to join colleges and universities.

While Technical and Vocational Education and Training (Tvets) absorb some of the candidates who score D minus and below in Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education tests, thousands of others are left to waste away in towns and villages.

In this category are learners who score grade E. These people fear presenting their papers to their parents, leave alone a college for admission or an employer for a job. In the 2020 KCSE, for example, there were over 28,000 candidates who got this grade that is often equated to total failure. These are the people I choose to challenge and inspire today. As they say, failing an exam is not the end of life. There are many paths to success and academics is just one of them.

In Migori where I study, there are many Form Four leavers who did not score top grades but they have made it in life.

Some are actually way better off than those who joined colleges and universities because, besides employing themselves, they have employed other people.

They are farmers, agro-foresters, fishers and fishmongers, boda boda riders and businessmen and women. It’s not too late for you. Start something today. You never know how far it will take you. And for those who joined colleges and Tvets, graduated, searched for jobs in vain and are now idling, do not lose hope too.

My advice is stop searching for a job and create one like some of my friends have done. A good example is my friend Mercy who scored a mean grade of D+ in her exams. After Form Four, she decided to pursue a certificate course in sales and marketing. But while still in college, she used her free time to sell clothes, food and beauty products.

After completing college, Mercy did not go searching for a job in Nairobi. She decided rent a shop where she sells cosmetics as she operates a salon.

She has employed several people and her shop is very popular with locals.

Mercy has exploited the power of Facebook and Instagram to market her business. I hope you can learn something from her success story. Have a hopeful week ahead.

Naomi, 20, studies communication and journalism at Rongo University.