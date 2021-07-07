Why there’s a huge gap between Covid-19 cases and recoveries

The Ministry of Health provides data of total number of Covid-19 recoveries daily, which shows the number of people released from hospitals and on home based care.

While there is a huge gap between the number of confirmed cases and the number of recoveries, the reason is that Kenya has changed tack and is now not applying the initial recommendation of two negative RT-PCR tests at least 24 hours apart as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which showed that this criterion posed several challenges, the biggest one being insufficient testing capacity.

Another reason is viral shedding around the limit of detection, having negative results followed by positive results, which unnecessarily challenges trust in the laboratory system.

So now, as per the WHO guidelines, a symptomatic person does not require testing 10 days after symptom onset and at least three additional days without symptoms like fever while and asymptomatic case is free 10 days after positive test for Sars-Cov-2.

An example from the WHO Shows that, if a patient had symptoms for two days, then the patient could be released from isolation after 10 days + three days = 13 days from date of symptom onset; for a patient with symptoms for 14 days, the patient can be discharged 14 days + three days = 17 days after date of symptom onset; for a patient with symptoms for 30 days, the patient can be discharged 30 days + three days = 33 days after symptom onset.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the majority of patients are asymptomatic, so the recovery rate is high, with most people on home-based care, which is why many are on the recovery list.

“All these people are monitored, but it is easy to monitor those in hospital care than those on home-based care,” he said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released guidelines for what determines if someone has officially recovered from Covid-19 and when they can stop isolating themselves.

The guidelines state that people who have not had a coronavirus test are considered recovered if at least three days have passed without a fever, respiratory symptoms have improved, and at least a week has passed since the onset of symptoms.