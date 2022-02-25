Why Raila turned to Indian traditional treatment to save daughter’s eyesight

Raila Odinga and Rosemary Odinga

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his daughter Rosemary Odinga at a past event. Ms Odinga had lost her vision in 2017 and has been getting treatment in India.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (3)

By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

When Rosemary Odinga was able to see again, her father’s joy knew no bounds.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.