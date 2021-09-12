Why playing video game with child may land you in jail

If you are a parent, watch out the online video games you play with your child either on your laptop or phone as they may hand you 10 years behind bars.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

If you are a parent, watch out the online video games you play with your child either on your laptop or phone as they may hand you 10 years behind bars and a fine not exceeding Sh2 million if MPs pass a Bill currently before the House.

