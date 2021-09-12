Why playing video game with child may land you in jail

If you are a parent, watch out the online video games you play with your child either on your laptop or phone as they may hand you 10 years behind bars and a fine not exceeding Sh2 million if MPs pass a Bill currently before the House.

The Children Bill, 2021, which seeks to repeal the Children Act, 2001, also allows children between the ages of 13 and 16 to work if a Cabinet secretary allows them and those aged 16 can represent themselves in court.

However, a proposal in the Bill that is likely to elicit debate is a provision that stipulates that a child who has attained the age of 16 years has a right to represent himself or herself in a lawsuit unless the courts decide otherwise.

“A child who has attained the age of 16 years shall be deemed to be competent to represent himself in any proceedings before the court unless the court on its own motion or on the application of the child directs that the child be accorded legal representation pursuant to Legal Aid Act,2016,” reads the Bill.

Currently, the Constitution stipulates that anybody below the age of 18 is considered a child and it’s not clear why drafters of the Bill proposed that a 16-year-old be deemed competent enough to represent himself or herself in court.

Further, the proposed legislation seeks to allow a child aged 12 years and above to be made a party to any court proceedings.

Raise eyebrows

Such children “shall be entitled to notice of such proceedings, unless the court considers that it is not in the best interest of the child to be made a party to – or to participate in – the proceedings.”

Also likely to raise eyebrows is a proposal in the Bill that allows children aged between 13 and 16 years to be engaged in jobs under terms and conditions set in regulations drawn by the Labour Cabinet Secretary.

Parents should also be careful when their children are sick as it would be an offence not to take them to hospital if MPs pass the proposed law.

Those who fail to take their children to hospital risk a Sh50, 000 fine or 30 days in jail.

According to the Bill, which is all set to be introduced for first reading when MPs resume sittings on September 20, if you subject a child to any electronic system, network or other communication technologies that subject the child to online abuse, harassment or exploitation either through playing online games by use of mobile phones or other electronic devices, then you have committed an offence.

“The person commits an offence and shall on conviction be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years or to a fine not exceeding two million shillings or to both,” the Bill reads in part.

The fine will also be applicable to persons who transmit obscene materials or make them accessible to children.

If passed by MPs, the provisions of the Bill make it illegal to place a child under the age of three years in alternative care, such as foster care.

However, the Bill states that in compelling circumstances where the child is placed in alternative care, it should not be for a period exceeding three months.

Should you subject a child to hallucinogens, narcotics, alcohol, tobacco products ,glue, psychotropic drugs or any other drugs that may be declared harmful by the Health Cabinet secretary, then you would be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years to a fine not exceeding Sh500,000 or both, if the draft will have been passed.

The Bill also provides that a child found in Kenya who is or appears to be less than eight years and whose nationality and parents are not known shall be presumed to be a citizen by birth.

Personal relations

According to the Bill, a child who is separated from one or both parents shall have the right to maintain personal relations and direct contact with the parent or parents on a regular basis unless through a court it is shown that such a contact is not to the best interest of the child.

“Where a child is separated from his or her parent or parents under an order of the court and without the consent of the parents, the director of children shall on request by the parent or parents facilitate the tracing and re-unification of the child with the parent or parents,” reads the Bill.

On matters of adoption and qualification to be a foster parent, the Bill states that a single man shall not qualify to foster a female child unless he is a father to a female child.

Similarly, a single woman shall not qualify to foster a male child unless she is the mother of a male child.

The Bill also states that no person shall be appointed a foster parent unless the person is a resident of Kenya and has been a resident for a period not less than 12 months.