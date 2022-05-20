Why Nyeri deputy governor Caroline Karugu was not vetted for ambassador role

The failure by Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu to appear before MPs to be vetted for appointment as ambassador to Denmark has now been explained by the government.

In a May 16 letter to the clerk of the National Assembly, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau said Dr Karugu’s name had been removed from the list of nominees for postings to missions abroad.

“It has been decided that appointee No. 6 be deleted from the list to facilitate her execution of other duties,” Mr Kamau says, without specifying what those “other duties” are.

Mr Kamau continued: “Kindly communicate to the committee chair through the Speaker for this action to be taken in good time.”

Denmark is a prestigious posting that many nominees would relish.

That is why Dr Karugu’s failure to appear before the committee was unusual, especially after she failed to express an interest in contesting any elective seat in the August 9 General Election.

She has had a strained working relationship with Governor Mutahi Kahiga since April 2019 when she was appointed his deputy, culminating in a court case against the governor for withholding her allowances.

The governor accused her of absconding duty, a claim she has denied.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on May 4 nominated 22 Kenyans, including Dr Karugu, to Kenya’s missions abroad and notified the National Assembly as required by the law.

The list included 10 individuals nominated as ambassadors, 10 as high commissioners and two as permanent representatives to Unesco and the Intergovernmental Authority and Development (Igad).

With the exception of Dr Karugu, the other nominees, including National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai, were vetted.

Dr Karugu was scheduled to appear before the Defense and Foreign Relations Committee on Monday afternoon for her vetting but failed to show up.

As required by the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, Dr Karugu had been notified of the time and venue of her scheduled appearance before the committee chaired by Nyaribari Chache MP Richard Tongi.

When she failed to appear, the committee was told that she would come the following day, with the details of her no-show not made public.

Dr Karugu was captured on TV in a group of women leaders who thronged former Gichugu MP Martha Karua’s rural home to congratulate her following her nomination as the running mate of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga.