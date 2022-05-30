Why Murang'a policeman wants DCI boss to apologise to his wife 

A senior policeman in Murang'a County wants the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to apologise to his wife for branding her a spiker and referring to her as a daughter of Jezebel.

In the Bible, Jezebel was the wife of King Ahab. She promoted the worship of false gods in Israel, harassed and killed God’s prophets, and arranged for an innocent man to be falsely charged and executed.

So worked up is the man that he wants DCI Director George Kinoti to order the immediate restructuring of its social media platforms, dismissing them as a "theatre of useless drama, defamation and source of fake news”.

His problems with the DCI started on the night of Sunday, May 29, when he took his wife out to an entertainment joint on the Kenol-Murang'a road.

"I take alcohol. My wife does not take alcohol. I was feeling unwell, but I was determined to take my wife out. But after taking several bottles, I felt weak and I told my wife to drive me to hospital," he said.

"When I came to, I was in hospital alone and my wife was nowhere to be found."

"I enquired about how I ended up in the hospital and the nurses told me that police officers from Kenol police station brought me in," he said.

He was then shown the DCI Twitter timeline where he read of the incident reported in a very "reckless manner, identifying myself and my wife in a very misleading way, as well as misrepresenting our situation that led me to hospital".

A man is fighting for his life at a hospital in Murang’a county, after a drink he was taking was laced with an unknown substance by a female lover, rendering him unconscious. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 29, 2022

The tweet told of a man fighting for his dear life at a hospital in Murang’a County, after a drink he was taking was laced with an unknown substance by his lover, rendering him unconscious.

"Quick response by bar attendants at the popular joint in Kenol, Murang’a County, saved the man from also losing his possessions to the woman who had just stupefied (sic) his drink. The man had walked to Small Villa gardens at Kenol ... accompanied by a woman with whom they had several drinks and made merry. Little did the man, an employee at the Ministry of Interior, know that the woman had hatched an evil scheme to milk his bank accounts dry," the thread narrated.

“Later at around 11pm, the man passed out as the observant waiters saw the daughter of Jezebel gathering his belongings, including ATM cards, identity card and mobile phones, and alarmed, they alerted their manager who called the Officer Commanding Kenol Police station, who responded immediately,” the thread continued.

The DCI Twitter handle reported that “the man was rushed to hospital in critical condition, as the woman (her name and age published) was booked at Kenol police station on stupefying (sic) charges and the man’s documents recovered from her”.

The narration suggested that the woman was a member of the gang that the DCI had earlier warned men in rural areas about: “An influx of women whose drinks lacing enterprise had suffered a big blow in the city and were now scavenging in local pubs for easy prey.”

The aggrieved man says he was petrified to read about his illness being twisted and sexed-up to reflect “a very alarmist statement that at best was fake”.

Feeling well, he was discharged the next morning and he went straight to the police station, where to his shock, he found that the police had arrested and booked his wife in as a suspect of spiking his drink with the intention to rob him.

"My wife, with whom I have been married for the past 18 years, and together sired three children, was in a police cell for allegations of seeking to stupefy and steal from me ... This world sometimes is made unnecessarily ridiculous by rash actions," he said.

When he explained his relationship with the “suspect”, the police apologised to him and released his wife.