Why Miguna wants CS Omamo jailed

Lawyer Miguna Miguna

Lawyer Miguna Miguna inside the international arrivals building at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on March 26, 2018. 

Photo credit: File | Simon Maina | AFP
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Exiled Kenyan lawyer Dr Miguna Miguna wants Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo jailed for six months for disobeying court orders to issue him with emergency travel documents.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.