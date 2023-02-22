Why medical doctors are fighting proposed ban on jobs abroad

The Ministry of Health and doctors are yet again in a battle over a proposed policy to bar medics from seeking employment outside the country.

According to the ministry, the policy would ensure that even if the doctors left, the country’s health system would not be affected and that the sector would be regulated.

“Kenya, in the past, has witnessed both the emigration and migration of health care workers, with many countries seeking the Kenyan workforce. The country currently cannot offer employment to all our health care cadres who graduate from all our training institutions,” says a leaked memo from the Health ministry.

“Migration has a long-term economic loss on education investments that end up not serving the country’s needs," the memo adds.

Dr Patrick Amoth, the acting director-general of health, said: “The migration, if not well harnessed has the potential of destabilising or weakening our health systems through various ways, including antecedent brain drain and long-term economic loss on education investments that end up not serving the country’s needs.”

The country has about 4,000 unemployed doctors, with many public facilities recording a shortage of healthcare workers.

However, a legal opinion by James Oketch & Company Advocates says if the policy is implemented and validated, it will lead to the violation of health workers’ rights.

The legal opinion stated that upon implementation of the draft migration policy, the freedom of contract law - a principle dictating that parties are free to enter into binding contracts subject to their preferred terms and with limited interference from non-parties to the contract - will be violated.

“With the freedom, parties are free to choose whom they contract, and the terms that will bind them and such parties will be held to their bargains,” it states.

Sections 35(1c) and 36 of the Act say that employees within Kenya have the right to exercise their freedom to enter contracts of service with foreign firms within the terms provided under the Act.

Further, Articles 39 (1) and (2) of the Constitution of Kenya provide that every person has the right to freedom of movement and the right to leave Kenya.

The ministry’s action, therefore, is demonstrative of a strategy to inhibit health workers' freedom to enter contracts of service with entities operating outside in Kenya.

“This intended policy contravenes the law as it is intended to ensure measures are put in place to restrict, control, or prevent local health workers from enjoying their due rights to engage any entity of their preference while seeking employment opportunities,” the legal opinion says.

It highlights the State's inadequacy in providing sufficient employment opportunities for local health workers while seeking to deny them foreign opportunities.

“Rather than this, the ministry ought to be aiding the youth and minority groups, as envisaged under the Articles, in seeking opportunities even if on foreign soil,” it says.

From the foregoing, it is evident that the policy has the potential to have devastating effects on the livelihoods and general rights and freedoms of current and future health workers.

Data from Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union shows that about 4,000 trained doctors in the country are unemployed.

The data indicates that about 5,000 doctors have graduated in the past five years, registered and been licensed to practice by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council.

About 3,800 are medical officers, 272 dentists and 1,280 pharmacists. Last year had the most doctors getting registered; 1,330 while the year 2020 had 1,321. In 2018 the number was 979 while in 2021 it was 955. In 2019, 767people joined the profession.

Out of the 5,352 registered in that period, only 1,000 doctors have been employed, with the rest joining Kenya’s growing list of unemployed graduates.

Nairobi County employed the highest number of medical practitioners in the last five years, at 134, and was followed by Kisumu and Kitui, which both employed 58 medical practitioners.

Mombasa had 45, Murang’a 44, Lamu 36, Machakos 34, and Kiambu, Mandera and Laikipia 33 each.

The KMPDU data shows that in the past five years, Uasin Gishu County has employed only two medical doctors, while Kajiado, Samburu and Elgeyo Marakwet have hired three each.