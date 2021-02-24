David Kenani Maraga
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Ahmednasir Abdullahi: Why Maraga was least qualified for Chief Justice job

By  Ahmednasir Abdullahi

Lawyer and publisher, The Nairobi Law Monthly.

In a country that celebrates mediocrity and settling for the second fiddle is the norm when it comes to employing heads of key institutions, Justice David Maraga was in good company when he was tapped by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to be Kenya’s 14th Chief Justice since independence and the second under the 2010 Constitution.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Autopsy reveals how Caroline Wanjiku was killed

  2. Confusion at the EAC over next Secretary-General

  3. China faces questions on labour used in solar panel production

  4. Lawyers sues IEBC over BBI signatures

  5. Kenya records 713 Covid-19 recoveries

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.