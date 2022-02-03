Governor Joho’s wife seeks divorce at Kadhi’s Court

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has been drawn into a legal battle with his wife who has filed for divorce, citing desertion.

In documents filed before the Kadhi’s Court in Mombasa, Ms Madina Giovanni Fazzini is seeking dissolution of the marriage after the couple living more than eight years apart.

The records show that the two were married under Islamic law on February 11, 2011, and lived together as husband and wife until January 2013 when they separated. And in June 2013, she claims that Mr Joho moved out of their matrimonial home.

“Since Mr Joho moved out of our matrimonial home, the substance of the marriage has dissipated and the union has no basis to be sustained from a legal and social standpoint,” Ms Fazzini said.

The woman said in court documents that she had lived alone in the matrimonial home until September 2020.

Ms Fazzini said it was clear that the marriage between them had irretrievably broken down, with no chance of revival, given that both of them had moved on with their lives.

“It is obvious there is no hope or possibility of reconciliation or compromise of whatsoever nature or kind between myself and the respondent,” she said in court documents.

She said the court may also grant any other orders it deems fit, considering the circumstances of the case.

Ms Fazzini has attached a copy of the marriage certificate and birth certificates of their two children aged nine and eight. She did not ask for anything other than the dissolution of the marriage.

The woman has been instructed to serve the governor with the court documents.