Hassan Joho and Madina Giovanni Fazzini

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and his wife Madina Giovanni Fazzini.

| File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Governor Joho’s wife seeks divorce at Kadhi’s Court

By  Nation Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The two got married on February 11, 2011, and lived together as husband and wife until January 2013.
  • Ms Fazzini says their marriage has irretrievably broken down, with no chance of revival.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has been drawn into a legal battle with his wife who has filed for divorce, citing desertion.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.