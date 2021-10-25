roundabout
Why hundreds of driving schools face closure

By  Brian Wasuna

Hundreds of driving schools across the country are facing closure following the National Transport and Safety Authority’s (NTSA) decision to issue fresh licences, a move the state agency says is aimed at weeding out rogue operators.

