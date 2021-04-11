Why has ministry not digitised land transactions as promised?

The Lands Registration Digitisation Task Force made far-reaching recommendations towards the upgrading of the current manual to electronic system, ideally to fast-rack processing of transactions, secure storage of land records and data and curb deep-rooted corruption among land officers. What is the government doing for the full implementation of this programme? Dan Murugu, Nakuru

The process of developing an integrated National Land Information Management System (NLIMS) started in 2018. The system has been developed to ensure compliance with the constitution and all the statutory instruments that govern land administration and management. The task force on formulation of regulations to facilitate electronic registration, conveyancing and other land transactions was, therefore, tasked to develop regulations to anchor the system in law and enable electronic transactions as well as guide the ministry in secure management of land records electronically.

I am happy to report that the development of the NLIMS is complete, fully tested and ready for rollout. We are currently in the final stages of preparing data for deployment. The system will make it very easy and secure to transact in land. It was built 100 per cent by young Kenyans and meets the highest standards of safety and security.

Though it started with Nairobi, my understanding is that the National Land Information Management System is supposed to be expanded to cover the entire country. How is the progress? Harriett Odongo, Kisumu

Nairobi is central to economic development and presents the most complex cases in land administration and management. Starting in Nairobi was, therefore, aimed at testing the efficiency and robustness of the system. It has given us the opportunity to build an efficient and impenetrable system that will protect rights to property and transform the way we do business in the sector.

We have already started work in the Nairobi metropolitan area counties of Murang’a, Kiambu, Machakos, and Kajiado and we hope to deploy the system across the country by the end of 2022.

Why would it take 10 to 15 years to get a title deed? K. Orina, Riverside, Nairobi

Inefficiency and fraudulent transactions are the reasons President Uhuru Kenyatta prioritised digitisation of land records and national titling as key reforms in the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning. With the launch of NLIMS, registration of property will be a matter of days. Other services such as searches, which currently take weeks, will be concluded under five minutes. These measures will significantly improve our global ease of doing business rankings. Even with our current challenges, we have done a raft of reforms that have streamlined the process of title registration, by cutting the time it took to register property from 73 working days to 12.

Before the promulgation of the constitution, government ministries used to have offices in major towns. However, some of the offices were taken over by the county governments. I would like to know if due process was followed and who is the right custodian of the land the offices are sitting on? Edward Wekesa, Bungoma

After the promulgation of the constitution, the process of mapping out assets and liabilities for defunct local governments rested with the now-defunct Transition Authority (TA). It is them who allocated different assets to the two levels of governments, in line with Schedule Four of the constitution.

These roles have since been transferred to the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGTRC) which now coordinates functions between national and county governments.

It is worth noting that Article 62 provides for classification of public land, and as such land can be held by either national or county governments.

Are you aware of the alarming rise of land-related disputes in Garissa owing to pathetic land governance and planning, corruption, irregular acquisition of land and extortion? Hassan Malik Mohamed, Garissa

Article 63 gives communities the right to own land. Parliament enacted the Community Land Act that puts in place a framework for registration of land held by communities.

Garissa is one of the counties where most of the land is classified as community. The ministry started the implementation of the Community Land Act in 2019 and we hope to document and register all community land in Kenya by the end of 2024. We are working in partnership with the county government to document and register communities and their land. The State Department of Physical Planning under the ministry will also be working with county governments to better plan urban centres, including those in Garissa.

How are you partnering with Advocacy and Legal Advisory Centres to address land injustice? Davis Basweti Ombane, Juja

The ministry has embedded a culture of working closely with and in consultation with various stakeholders and CSOs in addressing some of the challenges that arise from time to time. We are open to engaging with our stakeholders to better serve the people of Kenya.

My late father in-law owned a piece of land in Kasarani, Nairobi (LR 13041), and it has a dispute that has been in court since April 1977. In 2001, the land was fraudulently subdivided into three portions. In 2018, the National Land Commission received lengthy submissions on the illegal subdivision. As a result of this, the NLC cancelled the subdivisions through Kenya Gazette Notice Number 11714 of November 9, 2018. The recent advert on conversion of land titles by your ministry, however, reveals that one of the illegal parcels has now been further subdivided into 24 plots. How can the ministry allow fraud through the subdivision? What should the estate of the deceased do to stop the fraud? Jeff Njagi, Nairobi

We shall take up this particular issue, please file a formal complaint with our conversion complaints desk at Ardhi House so that we can work on it. Members of the family are also advised to move with speed and place a restriction on the land to prevent further dealings.

For years now, the ministry and the National Land Commission have been working at cross-purpose. Is this sustainable? Komen Moris, Eldoret

The constitution envisioned a harmonious and collaborative working relation between the Ministry and NLC. Through the clarification of roles by the Supreme Court and continuous engagement with the commission, we have seen improved engagements and cordial working relations.

I have a case of disappearance of file at the Nairobi registry, which threatens our property. We engaged a lawyer to follow up with the reconstruction of a new file in vain. How can you assist us? J. Kariuki, Nairobi

Kindly draft and forward this complaint (giving details of the property) and attach any relevant documents issued by the ministry and send to my office for assistance.

What is the job of the Registrar of Group Representatives in the management of ranches? I ask this question because in Olooloitikoishi/Kitengela Group Ranch, some parcels of land under the group were not shown on the GR's mutation but were later given numbers by the DS, Kajiado and eventually, some members got two parcels illegally. Daniel Saitoti, Kajiado

The registrar is the custodian of members’ register and group ranches. Under Land Group Representatives Act, 1987 (now repealed), the duty of the Registrar of Group Representatives was to keep a register detailing the members of the group and supervision of the administration of the groups. With the enactment of the Community Land Act, 2016, however, the group representatives are supposed to undertake fresh registration guided by the Act, thus opening a window of opportunity for these grievances to be resolved.

It seems there is a problem at the Machakos Land Registry. My documents have been in the land office for the last three years since a court order was issued on December 1, 20151/12/2015 and the Deputy Registrar High Court Milimani having signed land board consent, mutations and transfers on October 19, 2018, and forwarded the complete documents to the office of the Registrar Machakos office. Could you please assist in having the titles transferred without further delay? Ben Kitolo, Machakos