Why gambling could soon be restricted to five-star hotels 

Betting shops and related gaming businesses in Nairobi will henceforth be domiciled in high-end hotels, if a betting and gaming bill now before the Nairobi County Assembly passes.

The Nairobi City County Betting, Lotteries and Gaming (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which has passed its second reading, would restrict the businesses only to five-star hotels with casinos, making gambling out of reach for a majority of Kenyans and purely a rich man’s game.

The Act took effect on May 6, 2021. The bill seeks to amend it by introducing a raft of punitive changes.

Among the proposals is that gambling businesses will only be located in five-star hotels as rated by the Tourism Regulatory Authority.

Contravening the regulations will attract a fine of Sh5 million or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or both.

The operating hours for such establishments will also be restricted only to non-productive hours, a departure from the current practice.

This will discourage gambling addicts, especially the young, who waste a lot of time at the establishments, said South B MCA Waithera Chege, who sponsored the amendments.

Ms Chege decried the amount of time Kenyans spent gambling. A 2017 Geopoll survey ranked Kenya as having the highest number of young people engaging in gambling in sub-Saharan Africa.

The report estimated that 76 percent of Kenyans were taking part in betting, a majority of them youths aged between 17 and 35.

“All licensed betting, lotteries and gaming premises and online gaming shall only operate within the hours of 8pm and 6am. A person who contravenes this provision will be liable, upon conviction, to a fine of Sh10 million or four years’ imprisonment, or both,” Ms Chege said.

The time restriction will include mobile betting with firms required to close their paybills and apps until after working hours.

The gaming firms will also have to adopt cashless transactions for betting in the county so as to protect children from participating in such activities.

“Going cashless will mean that those still going to school cannot register to have mobile gaming accounts as they don’t have identification cards,” she said.

The firms will have six months after the bill is enacted to go cashless. Offenders will face a fine of Sh5 million or imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or both.

The bill will also push telcos to cancel the USSD codes used by radio stations in their gaming activities.

The bill proposes to ban the broadcasting of video or audio programming that promotes betting, lotteries and gaming adverts before the watershed hours.

“A person shall not erect or display a house signage on any betting, lotteries and gaming activities and premises without approval from the county minister responsible for urban and physical planning,” the bill says.

For his part, Waithaka MCA Anthony Karanja said the assembly will appeal to the government to block all online gambling sites, saying gambling had been turned into a job and is not for entertainment.

He explained that if the bill is enacted into law, Kenya will join other countries across the globe that have restricted gambling.

He said Nairobi alone has 22 casinos while countries like Russia has only two; China has restricted casinos to one region and has a law banning its citizens from gambling, reserving it for foreigners and tourists.

“Betting has become one of the leading causes of suicide in Kenya as people bet but you can rarely see who has benefited from it,” Mr Kiragu said.