Prime

Why gambling could soon be restricted to five-star hotels 

Gambling addiction can be related to other addictions, such as alcoholism.

The Bill if passed into law will restrict the businesses only to five-star hotels with casinos

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Contravening the regulations will attract a fine of Sh5 million or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or both.
  • The operating hours for such establishments will also be restricted only to non-productive hours.

Betting shops and related gaming businesses in Nairobi will henceforth be domiciled in high-end hotels, if a betting and gaming bill now before the Nairobi County Assembly passes.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.