Why Covid-19-positive mothers can continue breastfeeding

Breastfeeding

Breast milk is a natural source of nutrition and sustenance as it helps to strengthen brain power and build up a child’s immune system.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

Lactating mothers battling the coronavirus can continue exclusively breastfeeding their infants because breast milk protects babies against Covid-19, a specialist doctor has said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.