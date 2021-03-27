Why cost of doing business in Kenya is still high despite talk of progress

Moses Ikiara.

 Kenya Investment Authority (KenInvest) Chief Executive Officer Moses Ikiara.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Walter Menya

How is KenInvest helping counties to be mega investment hubs?  Hassan Malik Mohamed, Garissa County

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME The secret plot to cut Raila down to size

  2. Homeboyz Radio sacks Shaffie Weru, DJ Joe Mfalme

  3. Covid update: 2,008 new cases reported

  4. PRIME We got the Covid-19 jab, this is how we feel

  5. When matters of heart cloud mind: Case of Prof Kaloki

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.