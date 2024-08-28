Why AUC quest is a do-or-die for Kenya

The Kenyan government is leaving nothing to chance in the country’s quest for the chairmanship of the African Union Commission (AUC), head of Mr Raila Odinga’s campaign secretariat – Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Dr Korir Sing’oei has said.

Dr Sing’oei, whom together with former Kenya ambassador to the United States Elkanah Odembo will drive the secretariat, disclosed that they will leave nothing to chance until Mr Odinga secures the seat.

He said that based on the principal of rotation, losing the position would leave the country in the cold for more than three decades.

“We have to make him the chair because if we fail then it will take Kenya 30 years because this thing is rotational,” Dr Sing’oei said.

Ruto launches Raila AUC chair bid at State House

He African Union Executive Council meeting in March ratified the recommendations by its Permanent Representatives’ Committee (PRC) including the Inter-regional rotation which allowed the Eastern region to be eligible to nominate candidates for the position of chairperson, while the Northern Africa region will be was given the eligibility to nominate candidates for the position of Deputy Chairperson.

Dr Sing’oei noted that it may not be tenable for other East African Community (EAC) States to leave a chance for another Kenyan candidate in the near future should Kenya lose in the February 2025 election.

“Even if it's another chance for East Africa still Kenya will allow either of the East Africa countries to fill a candidate,” he said.

President William Ruto is expected to present Mr Odinga’s case on the sidelines of next week’s Ninth Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), to be held in Beijing from September 4 to 6.

On Tuesday, President Ruto unveiled Mr Odinga’s candidacy in a ceremony graced by EAC Heads of State Salva Kiir (South Sudan), Samia Suluhu (Tanzania), Yoweri Museveni (Uganda), Burundi Prime Minister Gervais Ndirakobuca, among a host of other dignitaries including ex-presidents Olusegun Obasanjo (Nigeria) and Jakaya Kikwete (Tanzania).

Mr Odinga is also expected to launch his campaigns next month in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the headquarters of the AU.

Kenya seeks to deploy its High commissioners and ambassadors as well as diplomats and heads of delegations in its massive campaigns across the continent.

On Tuesday, the government asserted its influence by rallying the support of the East African Community (EAC) States as it formally unveiled Mr Odinga’s candidacy at State House, Naiorbi.

President Ruto said it was important to mobilise effective collective action for the benefit of the citizens of the regional countries and the entire African continent.

“Our Eastern Africa region, which is home to more than 500 million people, rightly considers this moment to be its turn to offer leadership on the basis of the principle of inter-regional rotation.

“I am encouraged by the fact that more than ever, our region's leadership is alive to the complexity and dynamism of the challenges which form the regional and broader international context of our Pan-African moment,” President Ruto said.

Styling Mr Odinga as a visionary Pan-African leader, the Head of State described the former Prime Minister, his political nemesis turn friend as “a bold and wise leader, a professional and technocrat as well as a towering statesman and veteran mobiliser for positive change.”

“I am confident that he will give his utmost and do all it takes to make Africa proud and powerful,” said Dr Ruto.

Dr Ruto described Mr Odinga as a celebrated statesman whose longevity in leadership has been sustained by an unrelenting devotion to democratic change as the foundation of sustainable freedom and prosperity.

“Kenya has benefited from progress, both on the broad stage of national governance as well as the evolution of specific sectors that are attributable to reforms championed by the patriotic league of indomitable visionaries like Hon Odinga. He possesses the professional capacity and experience, a proven track record of transformative leadership and wide experience of accomplishment at the national and regional levels.”

Mr Odinga pledged to push for scrapping of visa for intra-Africa travel and removal of trade barriers as he spelled out his vision of a united continent characterised by peace and prosperity for all.

“As a lifelong Pan-Africanist, I will offer participatory leadership to ensure delivery on the priorities of the African people as envisioned in the African Union Agenda 2063," he said.

“This is Africa's century… We must harness our vast human and natural resources, and integrate the energy of our youth with the vision and wisdom of our leaders.”