Why are athletes flouting ‘whereabouts’ rule?

This week, Mr Japhter Rugut, the chief executive officer of the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak), answers your questions. Compiled by Walter Menya

In recent times, there have been increased cases of athletes being sanctioned over the “whereabouts” rule. Why is this the case? Mary Mwihaki, Nyahururu

This is quite true. It means that athletes are not taking seriously the following two main areas of the Whereabouts rule: (i) correctly filing their whereabouts in ADAMS (The Anti-Doping Administration and Management System), which if wrongly filled may lead to a filing failure, and (ii) ensuring that they are at the venue of their mandatory one-hour window, failure to which they are deemed to have missed a test, which is an offence.

Additionally, when an athlete has a missed test, he/she is required to give an explanation. The explanation is investigated and if the same is genuine, credible, and plausible then they are advised to ensure that they adhere to the provisions of the rule.

Unfortunately, most athletes have been giving false information thus the reason why they end up being charged with Whereabouts Failure.

Athletics Kenya maintain that an athlete who has been suspended for doping should not be allowed to run for Kenya even after completing his or her suspension period. What’s your take on this? Anna Akech, Kisumu

Adak has a very specific mandate of protecting athletes’ fundamental rights to participate in doping-free sport. Adak’s functions are listed under section 7 of the Anti-Doping Act. All national federations have their own constitutions, rules and regulations which bind their members.

The members have a right to determine the contents of these instruments. The prosecution process which is undertaken by Adak is guided by the World Anti-Doping Code (Code), the Anti-Doping Act, the Anti-Doping Rules, and the International Standard for Results Management. However, this does not preclude national federations from meting out further sanctions so long as they are in line with their rules as agreed by the membership.

It is in public domain that one of the motivating factors for the growing number of doping cases among our athletes is the greed for money in elite races. Many of these athletes were rendered vulnerable during the Covid-19 pandemic and there is possibility that once full race calendars resume, the doping menace is likely to be on an upward trajectory. How prepared is Adak to handle such situations? Komen Moris, Eldoret

The agency anticipated such a reaction, and all measures were put in place to ensure that the fight against doping in sport especially in Kenya is not lost. Adak did not relent in its programmes. All the agency’s activities continued normally albeit with adherence to the Covid-19 protocols as issued by the Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization and the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada). Several athletes were tested and anti-doping education was undertaken through online sessions and physical workshops.

With doping menace gaining traction among top athletes, there's fear that young upcoming athletes are exposed and their running careers are likely to be destroyed very early in life. How are you addressing such valid concerns? Komen Moris, Eldoret

Indeed, it is true that talent is spotted at an early age. Adak has identified that these young athletes look up to the senior athletes as role models. Young athletes can be very impressionable by achievements such as fame, wealth, and the lavish lifestyles of some of the senior athletes that can sometimes cloud their judgment.

It is for these reasons that Adak is collaborating with Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development to mainstream the spirit of sport values to children aged 16 years and below through values-based education.

This will go a long way in inculcating values such as honesty, fairness, health, respect for rules, respect for self and others and that winning is not everything, hence one can participate in sports just for fun and joy, among other values, to the school going children at a tender age. So far, this programme has reached about 3,062 children.

Why are managers who have handled more than three athletes said to have doped still being allowed to manage Kenyan athletes? Joseph Ngure, Eldoret

This is a great concern to Adak. It is a trend that we have noted. Under the anti-doping rules, any person charged with an Anti-Doping Rule Violation [ADRV] is granted an opportunity to have their sanction periods reduced if they can provide information which may lead to the discovery or establishment of an ADRV against another person.

This opportunity has been accorded to several athletes and some have utilised the chance while others chose to suffer while the individual(s) who either administered the banned substance or who aided them in doping walks free.

We recently saw the Anti-Doping (Amendment) Act pushed through Parliament to earn Presidential assent, even necessitating a special sitting of the National Assembly. Why was this process rushed? Musa Peter, Malindi

The World Anti-Doping Code (Code) has a five-year life cycle. Our anti-doping rules are framed in the context of the Code. The Code that was in existence was adopted by the member States in 2015. It was lapsing on December 31, 2020. The amendment process of the Code takes about three years.

The revision process for the 2021 Code began at the end of 2017 and, following three phases of consultation over a two-year period, with over 2,000 comments received, the revised Code was unanimously approved on November 7, 2019 at the World Conference on Doping in Sport in Katowice, Poland.

Thereafter member States were given a schedule as to the date, time, and place of having a session with Wada legal and compliance team. The Wada legal team visited Kenya in February 2020 and the amendment process began. In July 2020, the members of the public were invited (through a newspaper advert) to give their views on the draft documents.

May I remind you that, non-compliance would have meant that all Kenyan athletes would have been barred from participating in all regional and international sporting events. This would have been catastrophic noting that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are scheduled for the summer of 2021.

In the build-up to the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, some athletes who had qualified were left out of the Kenyan team as they had not gone through the mandatory pre-competition tests. What assurance would you give that this won’t happen for the Tokyo Olympics? Raphael Korir, Kapsabet

The Kenyan government has thoroughly prepared for the upcoming Olympics. The agency has been adequately funded to carry out testing for the probable athletes of the participating sports federations who will form Team Kenya. The names of the athletes are generated by the federation.

Testing starts 10 months prior to the beginning of the major event like Doha or Olympics. Unfortunately, those athletes who were not likely probables but a month to the event they manage to qualify, will not have undergone the mandatory pre-competition tests since these samples need to be collected at specific intervals throughout the 10 months to be seen as valid. We pray that there will not be any late qualifiers.

