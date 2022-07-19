Why Alai and Sifuna fought in Raila's Nairobi campaign tour

Edwin Sifuna has denied reports he was injured and hospitalized after the public tussle with controversial blogger Robert Alai at the weekend.

Sifuna, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) secretary general, was spotted in a scuffle with Alai, who is vying for the Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly (MCA) seat, during a rally in Nairobi attended by Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and her running mate Martha Karua.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Alai and Sifuna are seen in a scuffle at the rally, forcing Mr Odinga to shout the controversial blogger’s name in an attempt to calm him down.

Mr Sifuna, who is gunning for the Nairobi Senator seat, has laughed off reports Alai injured him.

“People are saying I am admitted and others even say I am dead. Please pray for something else,” said Mr Sifuna.

Alai has meanwhile suggested the scuffle occurred because Mr Sifuna does not respect him.

“Let respect prevail. If they don’t give it, insist on everyone being respected- poor or rich, young or old,” he wrote on social media.