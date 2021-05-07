Why activist wants MPs to reject Martha Koome nomination as CJ

Justice Martha Koome

Justice Martha Koome during her interview for the position of Chief Justice on April 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
logo (5)

By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Parliamentarians are currently receiving memoranda on the nomination, information which they will factor into their decision on Justice Koome's possible appointment.

The 2017 case in which the Court of Appeal overturned the High Court ruling that found the appointment of IEBC returning officers and their deputies illegal has returned to haunt Chief Justice-designate Martha Koome.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Suluhu wears face mask at home

  2. Akasha’s widow in property row

  3. Toe the line or be ready to be impeached, Kimunya tells DP

  4. US officials drop Stormy Daniels hush-money case against Trump

  5. Rwanda in talks to produce Covid vaccines

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.