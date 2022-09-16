Who lynched these two brothers in Kamulu?

A trip by two brothers from Ndeiya, Kiambu County, to Kamulu, more than 80 kilometres away last week ended in their deaths.

The bodies of Johnson Karuga, 26, and Kevin Kimani, 24, were found at the City Mortuary last Friday, five days after they went missing.

Family members say the last time they spoke to the brothers they were watching an English Premier League match on Sunday, September 4, in a bar in Joska.

Kimani, who was employed in a hardware shop in the area, had invited his brother to scout for shops. Karuga, who lived in Nakuru and was thinking of transferring his business to Nairobi, had been in Nairobi for two weeks.

“What we haven’t heard is the exact place where they were watching football, but we know they had gone to watch a game that evening,” said their uncle Paul Kimani after a post-mortem on Wednesday revealed the two died of blunt force trauma.

Kimani’s employer, Mr David Kingaru, also agreed with the uncle’s version, saying, he knew there was a problem after his employee failed to report to work the next morning.

“We were with him on that Sunday at the shop up to the afternoon when we closed for the weekend,” recalled Mr Kingaru.

“On Monday, he failed to come to work and his phones were off, which is very unusual. I sent a young man who knew where he lived to go and look for him in his house, but it was locked,” he added.

Bodies by roadside

Unknown to the family of the brothers and Kimani’s employer, their bodies had been discovered by people going to work that Monday morning.

The residents of Joska, a market that separates Nairobi and Machakos counties, reported to Kamulu Police Station about finding two bodies in a thicket next to the Nairobi-Kangundo highway, near the Athi River bridge.

Officers from the station rushed to the scene and noticed that there were broken motor vehicle parts next to the two bodies, which had injuries.

This discovery was recorded by police under OB number 18/5/9/2022 as a murder.

“The team proceeded to the scene at Brookshine gate where they found two male bodies beside the road with multiple head injuries and on the legs,” reads the OB entry.

“It was also observed that there were broken motor vehicle body parts scattered all over the scene, an indication that there was a scuffle prior to the incident,” it further states.

Two things, however, stood out at the scene that would have solved the murder case, but have not.

First, the bodies were found with the personal belongings of the two men, which means that whoever killed them was not after their valuables.

Additionally, the Brookshine area where the bodies were found is barely 500 metres from a police roadblock and virtual weighbridge that is constantly manned by officers.

This, ideally, should have made it difficult for anyone to dump the bodies at the location, and yet it happened.

Summoned boda boda

Police sources say initial investigations show the two men watched the football match at a bar in Joska, and that the brothers had been accused of stealing a mobile phone from one of the patrons.

A guard at the bar, who was yesterday arrested to assist in investigations, is said to have summoned boda boda riders from the area to “punish” the brothers after they refused to admit to the theft.