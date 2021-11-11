Leilah Truphena and Eric Maina

Leilah Truphena and Eric Maina alias Mpole, who were found murdered at their house in Umoja estate.

Who killed this young couple?

By  Steve Otieno

What you need to know:

  • It is suspected the couple was killed by people who entered the flat on Friday night. 
  • A neighbour who sought anonymity told the Nation that they heard shouts and screams.

For a young couple that seemed like it was enjoying life to the fullest, Eric Maina alias Mpole, and his girlfriend Leilah Truphena had a lifestyle that fellow 18-year-olds from the capital’s Umoja estate can only dream of.

