Who burnt ailing granny alive in her Mathioya home? 

On September 28, an ailing Grace Wanjiru, 84, was sleeping in her semi-permanent home in Kirimiga village, Murang'a County, when a mysterious fire burnt her to ashes at around 11pm.

It has now emerged that her death may have been caused by a land dispute and rivalry.

"My mother had suffered a stroke in 2019 and, coupled with her advanced age, she had difficulty moving around. Her life revolved around being nursed to walk from the house, bask in the sun, be fed, washed and brought back to the house to sleep," said Mrs Wanjiru's son, Stephen Ngunjiri.

"Two of my unemployed siblings stayed with her and we had also hired a home care nurse to look after her. The home care nurse would leave her in the house to sleep from 7pm," he said.

On the fateful day, her two sons were reportedly drunk and wandering around the village when the house where Mrs Wanjiru was sleeping caught fire and by the time neighbours responded, it was too late.

"My mother was roasted alive... It was the saddest scene to see my mother in a recoiling position away from her bed, an indication that she had tried to escape but found the door to her bedroom locked from the outside. From the position where we found her body, it was as if she had died trying to open the door," he said.

New Content Item (3) Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

The family said the woman had been involved in a land dispute with a neighbour since 1987.

"Our father died in 1983, leaving my mother to raise the six of us. As she struggled to raise funds for our upkeep, she used part of our 0.4 acre land as collateral to obtain a loan of Sh36,000, most of which was spent on food and clothing. But the creditor refused to return the money in 1997, even after we offered to pay the interest," said Mr Ngunjiri.

What followed was a series of kangaroo courts that brought together village elders, clan members, the local administration and the clergy in an attempt to settle the matter.

"But the creditor insisted that he had only been philanthropic in helping us, and in return my mother had given him the land. Interestingly, even though there was no written agreement on the claim and both parties were still alive, with the debtor insisting that she had never given her land to the creditor, the local administration seemed to side with the dispossession plot," said Mr Ngunjiri.

Sensing danger, Mrs Wanjiru gave the disputed land to another party to cultivate, and this was the start of an escalating conflict that saw the two families engage in physical fights that led to arrests.

Grace Wanjiru Karoki Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

According to the police report written by Mathioya Sub County Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Officer Muriithi Muriungi, the fire was reported by neighbours.

"We sent our officers to the scene and found that members of the public had put out the fire and the elderly woman was found dead," the report reads in part.

Classifying the incident as PUI (Pending Under Investigation), the DCI did not send crime scene experts to carry out preliminary investigations and collect samples for forensic analysis.

"The security team only sent a police Land Cruiser with three general duty officers. They collected the body and took it to Kangema Hospital mortuary. The officers told us that we were free to go and report any information we had about the fire to Kiria-ini police station," said Mr Gerald Kamau, a village elder.

When Nation visited the scene on Tuesday, we found the five-bedroom house still open to the public.

New Content Item (3) Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

DCI boss Amin Mohammed says all scenes of crime are supposed to be cordoned off immediately to block unauthorised access in a bid to preserve any evidence, which can help in investigations.

“Specifically for this incident, the scene was supposed to be restricted,” he said.

When The Nation called Kiria-ini Police Station to inquire about crime scene findings, that is when officers were dispatched to the scene to investigate the fire incident on Tuesday, six days later.

By the time the officers were dispatched, the scene had been rained on, neigbours had visited it and family members perused through the debris to try and recover any crucial documents like title deeds that might have survived the fire.

According to a private investigator Mr Dennis Bruce Owino, investigating mysterious fires starts with the cause of the inferno.

“In the case of this Mathioya fire, of interest is whether the fire was accidental. Was it as a result of an electric fault, lightening, lamp, cigarette, gas etc” he said.

Mathioya Sub County Deputy County Commissioner Kiplagat Tarus remained optimistic that the incident will be investigated and findings made public.

“We are on course, I am sure the DCI will get to the root cause. W are committed to delivering results,” he said.

According to a postmortem that was conducted on Thursday, the deceased suffered 70 per cent burns and her lungs had erupted after they were filled with carbon-monoxide fumes.

Her family members insist that the fire was not accidental since Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has since visited the scene and ruled out electrical fault. This was confirmed by Murang’a region General Manager Harrison Maina.