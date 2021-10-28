Senator Anwar Loitiptip
Wherever Senator Anwar Loitiptip goes, controversy is never far behind

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The controversies around the first time legislator continue to pile with each day. 
  • For a man with such a public and scandalous private life, Mr Loitiptip hardly talks in the Senate.

When he was elected Lamu senator four years ago, after trouncing long-serving politician Abu Chiaba for the Jubilee ticket, Anwar Loitiptip, who used a motorcycle to traverse the vast Lamu County while campaigning, became a darling of the people.

