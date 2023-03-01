Where's Matiang’i? Ex-Interior boss said to be abroad amid DCI, EACC probes

The whereabouts of former Interior minister Fred Matiang’i were last night unclear following revelations he left the country on February 19 — four days before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) announced summons for him to appear for questioning.

A leaked letter addressed to the DCI yesterday indicated Dr Matiang’i had left through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on KLM flight KL566 destined for Amsterdam, Netherlands. Reports last night indicated he was in London.

The letter by the State Department for Citizen Services was in response to an inquiry by the DCI on February 27 asking for the latest travel history for Dr Matiang’i.

Last week on Thursday, according to the summons issued by detective Michael K. Sang attached to the DCI’s Serious Crime Unit, Dr Matiang’i was required to appear the following day to assist the State in its investigations against the former CS on allegations of false information arising from the alleged raid on his home on February 8.

And yesterday, it emerged the DCI had asked for the ex-minister’s travel history on the same day the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission opened a lifestyle audit on the former powerful minister in retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government.

Sources in government confirmed the two letters on his travel and wealth.

The DCI wrote to the Ministry of Interior’s State Department for Citizen Services via a letter Ref DCI/IB/SEC/4/3 VOL.VIII , seeking details on the travel history of the embattled former “Super CS” .

Data from aviation website FlightAware indicates that the aircraft, a Boeing 777-300 ER twin jet, left the JKIA at four minutes past midnight on February 19.

After flying at an altitude of 34,000 feet for just over eight hours, the plane touched down in Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport at 6.24am. Three minutes later, passengers were disembarking.

Meanwhile, the EACC has written to the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei, seeking information on the former minister’s declared wealth.

In the letter dated February 27, EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak, informed Mr Koskei that the commission is currently conducting investigations involving Dr Fred Matiang’i.

“Pursuant to Section 30(1) (4) (b) of the Public Officers Ethics Act, the Commission wishes to request for Certified Copies of Declaration of Income, Assets and Liabilities forms for years 2012 to 2022, including the initial and final declarations,” part of the letter said.

The EACC boss has also delegated EACC detectives identified as Abdul Low and Paul Mugwe to collect the documents from Mr Koskei’s office at Harambee House.

These developments come five days after Dr Matiang’i was summoned to the DCI headquarters.

The summons, the DCI explained, was so that the former CS could assist in investigations into the alleged raid on his residence on the night of February 8 and 9.

The government, led by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, had refuted the claims, saying no police officer had been sent to raid Mr Matiang’i’s Karen home.