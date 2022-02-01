Kissing bridge

Vivian and Kelvin at the Qaribu Inn kissing bridge on January 27, 2022.

| Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Where love is sealed with a padlock

logo

By  Mercy Chelangat

What you need to know:

  • The Qaribu Inn kissing bridge was built in December last year and launched in January.
  • Lovers throw the keys to the padlock into a nearby pond after locking it on the bridge.

A story is told about a pedestrian bridge in Serbia where, in the days before World War I, a school mistress and her army officer lover would meet and pledge their love and commitment to each other.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.