Where is Sheikh Issa Abdi? MPs, family demand answers after cleric's disappearance

A group of MPs from Northern Kenya have expressed concern over the upsurge in cases of disappearances in the country.

Led by Garissa Township MP Dekow Mohamed and his Lagdera counterpart Mohamed Abdikadir, they said they were alarmed by the return of forced disappearances with the latest victim being Sheikh Issa Billow Abdi.

Speaking during a press briefing on Thursday, Mr Mohamed said the 35-year-old, who hails from Garissa County, disappeared under mysterious circumstances in Kilimani area of Nairobi on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Since then, the religious teacher's family has pursued avenues including visits to relevant government offices, hospitals and mortuaries, without any positive result.

The UDA lawmaker said Mr Abdi's disappearance was the fourth of a member from his constituency and despite the cases being reported to the relevant security agencies, no action had been taken.

The MP said that this disappearence was unfortunate coming after President William Ruto made a promise to end cases of forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings under his administration.

"As leaders, we have seen an increase in cases of people going missing. This is one of the things that the president himself has said on several occasions that the era of forced disappearances, abductions and extrajudicial killings will come to an end," said Mr Mohamed.

"It is unfortunate that we have to face this situation again and again. If there are issues related to the war on terror, then due process of law should follow," he added.

He also said that as leaders of the region, they support the government in the war on terror, but the law must be followed.

"If the security agencies are involved in his disappearance, we hope that the due process of law will be followed. If it is not the police, we ask the security agencies to try to find out what happened to Abdi because it is their responsibility to protect the citizens of this country," he said.

For his part, MP Abdikadir added that forced disappearances have increased in the last three months.

He said that if Mr Abdi was involved in any case of anarchy, the government should bring him to justice.

"We are asking if the government is involved in his disappearance because we know they have been involved in similar cases before, let them bring him to justice. If he is not involved in any anarchy, then the onus is on the government to investigate where he is," he said.

The cleric's family, in appealing to the country's security agencies to assist in the urgent search for his whereabouts and ensure his safe return home, said they had reported the disappearance to Kilimani and Pangani police stations, but had yet to receive any information on his whereabouts.

"Given the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, it is feared that Sheikh Issa may have encountered an unfortunate incident. As a family, we demands that if any law enforcement agency is involved in his disappearance or has detained him, due process and respect for human rights must prevail," said Ismael Abdi, a family spokesperson.