Grace Nyanchama
Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Where is my newborn? Kisii woman cries out after child is taken from bedroom

By  Ruth Mbula

What you need to know:

  • Ms Nyanchama suspects a woman to whom she had rented a kiosk for Sh400 a month had stolen the baby.
  • On the day her child went missing, Ms Nyanchama had left the suspected child thief at the kiosk.

It is about noon on a chilly Thursday in Kisii. It is the third day after Grace Nyanchama’s three-month-old baby, Joshua Ongeri, went missing.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Djibouti, Ethiopia to launch second electricity link to boost trade

  2. PRIME How DP outwitted ‘Deep State’ in poll

  3. PRIME Small-margin win in Kiambaa a problem for DP

  4. Devolution summit attendees 'must be fully vaccinated'

  5. Ethiopia urged to end arbitrary arrests of Tigrayans

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.