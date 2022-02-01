Abraham Mogaka Mogere

Missing Egerton University student Abraham Mogaka Mogere.

Where is Egerton University student Abraham Mogere?

By  Mercy Koskey

On the morning of December 13, 2021, Abraham Mogaka Mogere left his home at Section 58 in Nakuru East, telling his brothers that he had some errands to run in the city.

