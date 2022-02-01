Where is Egerton University student Abraham Mogere?

On the morning of December 13, 2021, Abraham Mogaka Mogere left his home at Section 58 in Nakuru East, telling his brothers that he had some errands to run in the city.

However, the 29-year-old fourth-year Egerton University student did not return home that evening, and his phone has been switched off since.

It has been a month of agony for his family, which has been moving from county to county searching for him, wondering whether or not he is still alive.

Mogaka’s younger brother, Felix Ogero, who was on a business trip in Mombasa at the time, said they last spoke on December 11 at 8pm, when Mogaka asked where he had kept the house keys.

He said his brother was jovial and even asked him when he would end his trip because they had planned to go to their Kisii home for Christmas.

However, on returning home days later, their other brother told him that Mogaka had not returned.

“I was expecting to find him at home, but to my surprise he was not there, and his phone was switched off. That week passed, as I thought maybe he was at a friend's place, but he never came back,” said Mr Ogero.

Extra cash

The family said Mogaka did not confide in any family member if he had any problems; nor did he express any fear for his life. They are not aware of any trip he was planning.

In December, Mr Ogere said, his brother frequented the new Showground matatu stage when he had no classes and would work as a reliever driver for some matatu saccos. This earned him a little extra cash, he explained.

Friends and colleagues at the bus terminus said he was last seen on the evening of December 13, boarding a boda boda at the Kenya Farmers Association offices.

“My brother is a very quiet person; he prefers doing menial jobs to earn something rather than ask for money from someone. Some of his friends told me that he boarded a motorcycle to town while others said they just saw him leaving alone, I wonder which is true,” said Mr Ogere.

He made a missing person’s report at the Central police station and was told to check at the Bondeni and Kaptembwa police stations, Nakuru level five hospital and mortuary, Nakuru City mortuary and Nakuru GK prison. He did that to no avail.

“I had to gain courage and visit mortuaries, after I was told that there were unidentified bodies that had been booked at the two mortuaries, but he was not among them, we just hope we find him alive,” said Mr Ogere.

Their mother Martha Moraa, who had to travel to Nakuru from Kisii, said her first-born son’s mysterious disappearance has been a nightmare. The past one month has been agonising for the whole family.

“We are worried … I plead with anyone who might have a hand in his disappearance to tell us, even if he is dead, my heart will be at peace, we just pray that he will be found,” said the 47-year-old mother.