Where are the free diapers? Public hospitals remind Ruto of forgotten promises

Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) in 22 counties want President William Ruto to honour a campaign promise he made in June last year to provide free diapers to newborns for three months.

At the time, President Ruto promised: "The Kenya Kwanza government will provide mothers of newborn babies with diapers for their children for three months; free of charge."

However, according to a random survey by the Nation at several public hospitals in 22 counties, most NICUs are struggling with zero to no basic supplies, including disposable diapers and baby formula. These facilities are still clinging to the hope that the President will fulfil his campaign promise.

The hospitals surveyed were at levels I, II, III and IV. They are located in Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Tharaka-Nithi, Nyandarua, Bungoma, Kakamega and Vihiga. Others are in Kilifi, Kwale, Mombasa, Taita-Taveta, Tana River, Garissa, Isiolo, Marsabit and Wajir.

The hospitals surveyed by Nation were also severely understaffed, with neonatal nurses earning as little as Sh10,000 a month despite working long hours.

“For us, we have no option but to buy our own diapers because the disposable ones decrease incidence of infections compared to clothes diapers. They also lessen irritation [compared to cloth diapers] because materials used to make them remove moisture from the baby’s skin,” said the head of a neonatal unit at a public hospital in Nairobi, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of repercussions.

“This is why disposable diapers are vital in helping to keep the baby dry and safe from rashes and other infections.”

In Kakamega County, Magdalene*, a neonatal nurse, told the Nation that the resource problems they face have been there for far too long.

“I have been a neonatal nurse for 15 years now and it is nothing to write home about. There's lack of sufficient human resources, commodities and infrastructure. These are things I've been [dealing] with since before devolution...I'm so disappointed,” she said.

Magdalene* adds: “For pre-term babies, when you look at their mothers who live in abject poverty and are even struggling to pay maternity fees, how do you expect them to buy diapers? Making sure these babies live is God’s work. This is why we try and chip in whenever we can."

She added that she's disappointed that President Ruto's promise has yet to be fulfilled.

For *Halima, who runs a neonatal unit in a public facility, the mental stress of her job as a nurse is something the Ministry of Health needs to address.

“Watching a baby die all because you have no commodities to sort them out and prevent infections is very painful. Sometimes it keeps me awake all night. When you promise expectant mothers, who are struggling to make ends meet, things like diapers, it means the world to them. I hope our leaders re-think their actions because for some facilities, the little we [used to] set aside for diapers was redirected to other things that are also a priority to us...we did so knowing that the new government would deliver free diapers,” she said.

Halima* also wants the government to provide mental health services for neonatal nurses, who deal with death on an almost daily basis.

“We all process grief differently and for some, the pain immensely affects them in ways you cannot imagine because our goal is always to save lives of babies but with no tools and politicians lying to us all the time, it is so painful.”

The Nation contacted Dr Janette Karimi, head of newborn and child health at the Ministry of Health (MoH), to find out if and when the government plans to provide free diapers.

“At national level, our focus is on policy, strategy, guidelines, capacity building of staff, and support, as well as monitoring and evaluation. Service delivery is also at county level [where they] are tasked to ensure we have necessary equipment and commodities for newborn care, staffing and infrastructure,” she said.

“The promises we can quote is in the Kenya Kwanza Manifesto. In terms of newborn care we prioritise lifesaving interventions in the community and facilities, given limited budgets,” she says.

The Nation also contacted Governor Muthomi Njuki, who chairs the Council of Governors (CoG) Committee on Health, but his office declined to comment.

“This was a promise made by the national government. No comment from us,” said a senior official in his office.

The Nation further contacted three senior State House officials who tweeted endlessly about the 'free diapers for all' promise during the election campaign, but they did not respond.