When will we have a referendum law?

Your position is very powerful and influential. What do you have to say about the obvious fallout between the President and his deputy and how can your office play the role of a peacemaker? Dan Murugu, Nakuru

I don’t think part of my mandate is to go and mediate between the President and his deputy. I have worked with both of them since the 8th Parliament. But you see they are in the executive and if I arrogate myself the role of a mediator yet I don’t know what it is that is causing them not be seen to be working together I will veer off from my key mandate and responsibility.

But I want to admit that obviously it is not a good thing to see the top leadership not reading from the same script as Kenyans would have wished to see. But this is the nature of politics. I would wish they just co-habit because what else would we do? We are not the people to cure moods! For me, the important thing is to maintain a middle ground and not to take sides.

Does Parliament have enough sitting and office space to accommodate the many legislators as proposed by the Building Bridges Initiative? Githuku Mungai, Nairobi

Of course, just like it happens in many other parliaments we will just have to make arrangements of how those members will participate. Remember the citizen is the sovereign. If the citizens decide to increase the numbers then we cannot question it.

You had been expected to give guidance on which referendum Bill, between the one by the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) and the other by the Constitution Implementation Oversight Committee (CIOC) should be debated in the House but this has not happened. Why is this taking long to be settled? Urbanus Gitonga, Nairobi

First, I must acknowledge that both are legitimate Bills. Obviously each of the two committees took some time to develop the Bills. But the one by JLAC is the one that has the input of the consumer people, which is the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

I have since directed that the JLAC Bill takes the lead during debate and any amendments that may become necessary can be imported from the CIOC Bill. This is something we can finish in less than a month. Certainly in the National Assembly the matter will be sorted out very soon. But remember this is something that must go to the other House (Senate).

Having said that, it is also important to remember that we have conducted referenda in this country in 2005 and 2010. In both instances there was no referendum law. Did anything go wrong because there was no referendum law? Both in the Constitution and the Elections Act there is a mechanism provided for holding a referendum.

The constitution obliges the institution you head to carry out public participation in your processes. For close to a year now, the coronavirus pandemic has ruined human routines in unprecedented magnitude. Sir, to what proportions was public participation been hindered? How have you managed these challenges without compromising the strict law making processes, especially the requirement for public participation? Komen Moris, Eldoret

We seem to think that public participation is equivalent to holding public barazas. It is not and I think it is good that we also become innovative and plan for the future. In many jurisdictions, especially in advanced democracies committees don’t go out to gather views of the public in public gatherings. What they do is to put the issue on their websites and invite anybody with an issue to send to them.

Since it is not everybody that has an interest in legislation, you cannot take members to say Eldoret for a public baraza and you are discussing a proposed legislation on the media. What information of value will you get there? But if you invited key stakeholders, you would really enrich the proposed legislation or whatever other business you are doing.

So I cannot say that the pandemic has hindered public participation as such because those who are interested and who have something to say have continued to appear before committees. And for us, we also put out our business in at least two newspapers of national circulation as per the requirements.

While taking all necessary COVID-19 precautions as spelled out by the executive, we have continued to have members of the public appear before committees while others have participated by submitting written memoranda which are considered by the committees in making their recommendations.

As the debate on BBI rages on, there is always the risk of much being lost in the highly divisive and noisy environment. As the Speaker of the National Assembly, how will this constitutional amendment enhance representation as opposed to the current scenario? Is cost of concern to you in terms of increased numbers in parliament? Komen Moris, Eldoret

Actually, since the time of the late Mutula Kilonzo, the clamour for the two-thirds gender representation was always about amending Articles 97 with regard to the size of the National Assembly and 98 with regard to the size of the Senate.

But the question of size and cost associated with it was always there. In fact, various Duale bills have in many instances failed because of the issue of cost.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has never proposed a single bill on how to implement the two thirds rule. I also asked the National Gender and Equality Commission to show me how the two thirds gender rule could be implemented. Nothing! They did not. I also asked KEWOPA how a standalone bill could be used to implement the two third gender rule. They couldn’t. Instead, all of them were telling us to amend the constitution.

Therefore I am happy that the BBI constitutional amendment bill is now taking this matter to the sovereign. If the sovereign decides to increase the size so be it. There is no question of anything getting lost.

Sir, what do you think about the quality of representation by our parliament and what impact does quantity have on it? We have parliamentary systems in the US and India where there are fewer parliamentarians in relation to their populations but their output is substantial. Njoroge Waweru, Kikuyu

All parliaments world over work through committees and I think that since the advent of the multi-party system in Kenya we have continuously increased the engagement with committees through public participation.

If we were to lay bare the amount of legislative work that has been done by our parliament, you won’t believe it. Sometimes when we sit with other parliaments from other jurisdictions even in advanced democracies, they wonder how we manage to achieve all that we have done. Secondly, parliament is not just about representation.

There is also the oversight role, and at the National Assembly in particular, of the national government, national state organs, independent offices, constitutional commissions and many others.

That work again is also done through committees. Parliament in committees is parliament at work. But parliament in plenary is for entertainment a lot of times.

Therefore I would say that if the public paid more attention to what happens in our committees then you will notice the amount of work parliament has done. Kenyans will also begin to see a difference once we complete the new office block because all committees will go live with spacious committee rooms and new facilities.

What do you plan to do to tame runaway corruption within departmental committees? Mburu Kimani, Nairobi

Really, unless something is reported it would be too difficult for the Speaker to act. I cannot go policing the committees. Somebody must bring evidence. I have said before that some of these things about bribery, solicitation and alleged corruption, anyone who has information about it should not even bring it to the Speaker because that is a crime.

That is a matter for the DCI or the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to handle. Now when people make allegations against committee members yet there is nobody who is willing to go and report, how do I take up such? Even if I refer the matter to the DCI or EACC they too wonder where to start because the complainant is not willing to come forward.

