AFP

News

Prime

Running with blood: When three brothers bludgeoned father to death

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The three murdered their father over a six-acre coffee farm on November 3, 2010.
  • Two the three brothers staring at life in jail after judge convicts them for the killing.

Jane Gachambi would want to forget the horror of the morning of November 3, 2010.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South Africa suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine

  2. Judge opts out of cases involving Nairobi county leadership

  3. Jubilee barred from expelling ‘rebel’ senators

  4. Court allows Sonko to seek treatment

  5. Jubilee removes Kang'ata as Senate majority whip

    Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.