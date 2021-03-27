When matters of heart cloud mind: Case of Prof Kaloki

But that is the way we are made: we don't reason, where we feel; we just feel.” Mark Twain did not have Prof Philip Kaloki in mind when he made this statement. But it aptly captures what may have happened to the Makueni gubernatorial hopeful.

When he romantically fell for Dr Miriam Ndunge Muthoka, he did not think through when employing her to be the company secretary for the Kenya Medical Training Institute (KMTC), where he is the chairman of the board.

Dr Muthoka did not have the minimum qualifications to be a company secretary because at the time of her appointment in November 2015, she was not registered as a Certified Public Secretary by the Certified Public Secretaries Board. She only registered in February 2018.

But Prof Kaloki just felt that Dr Muthoka, with whom he was having a romantic relationship, should be the company secretary. The two even have a child together, according to court documents.

When the KMTC CEO, Prof Michael Kiptoo, responded to a request for information by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) regarding the illicit affair, the hounding that eventually led to the termination of his employment on December 24, 2020 “whilst on his way for Christmas,” began.

The scandalous details of Prof Kaloki’s romantic relationship with Dr Muthoka whose appointment as KMTC company secretary he influenced, as well as the now voided termination of Prof Kiptoo’s employment as CEO of the college, are contained in a judgment delivered on March 24 by Justice Mathews Nduma of the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

Prof Kaloki, through his lawyer Henry Kurauka, told Sunday Nation that he intends to appeal the judgment.

“Prof Philip Kaloki intends to pursue an appeal. He is dissatisfied with the judgment because his averments were not considered by Justice Nduma yet Prof Kiptoo was unanimously dismissed by the board for gross misconduct and after due process was followed. The appeal is arguable and has high chances of success. We will apply to stay implementation of the said judgment,” said Mr Kurauka. The Notice of Appeal was filed on March 26.

Termination

Prof Kiptoo had filed the petition to challenge the termination of his employment as CEO of KMTC, and the court agreed with him and ordered that he goes back to his office for the remainder of his term.

Besides the findings of the court, sources at the EACC told Sunday Nation that the judgment came just as the commission’s investigations into the criminal aspects of the of the matter are at the tail end, meaning that the former Kibwezi MP could find himself in even more problems. EACC is interested on the violation of Chapter Six to the effect that Prof Kaloki employed the company secretary without disclosing that she “was his girlfriend/lover/second wife”, which may constitute abuse of office and conflict of interest offences.

According to the judgment, both Prof Kaloki and Dr Muthoka “have not attempted at all… to deny and or contradict, the facts set out by the petitioner (Prof Kiptoo) under oath regarding the clandestine relationship.”

“Indeed, the 1st respondent (KMTC) and the 1st interested party (Dr Muthoka) have not filed any replying affidavit specifically dealing with the aforesaid breach by themselves of Article 10 and Chapter 6, Article 73 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010,” the judge noted.

After Dr Muthoka was hired by the KMTC board, a whistle-blower alerted the EACC of the irregular hiring and the illicit relationship between the board chairman and the new employee, according to the narration of the case. EACC then requested Prof Kiptoo, as the CEO and custodian of the college’s official documents, to provide information regarding untoward relationship.

“Upon delivery of the said documents, the 2nd respondent (Prof Kaloki) began to hound the petitioner by insisting that he provides an account of his whereabouts on various dates, which request could have led to breach of Section 33(3) of the Witness Protection Act by disclosing the protected witnesses and exposure of the petitioner himself and the witnesses to harm,” the judge observed.

The CEO was served with a “show-cause” letter on October 28, 2020, charged with 21 offences, which according to the court, were fictitious including failure to attend duty on gazetted public holiday, Jamhuri day of 2019.

When the CEO requested for documents he required to answer the charges against him, the board chairman declined and did not even place the request before the board. Prof Kiptoo nonetheless preceded to respond to the “show-cause” letter. On November 20, 2020, at around 11am, the CEO was summoned to disciplinary proceedings on the same day at 3pm. His pleas for adjournment to give him sufficient time to prepare for the hearings were dismissed.

Hearings

EACC’s advise that the board discontinues with the hearings since there was an active investigations on matters related to the disciplinary proceedings against the CEO were also rejected by the board.

On Christmas Eve of 2020, while on his way for Christmas, Prof Kiptoo told the court that he was informed of a board meeting that same day that he was not aware of, and at which meeting his dismissal had been decided.

In its determination, the court said that “the proximity and quick succession of the events” between the filing of a whistle-blower report to the EACC and the beginning of the disciplinary process against the CEO suggested it was carried out in bad faith, and constituted abuse of office by Prof Kaloki and the KMTC board.

“Indeed, the proceedings that followed, as ably demonstrated by the petitioner were a sham with a pre-determined end to punish the petitioner for having co-operated with Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission against the 2nd respondent and the 1st interested party. No wonder the 2nd respondent and the 2nd interested party have not found courage to controvert the serious allegations of impropriety in the manner the 1st interested party was appointed without declaration of interest she had between her and the 2nd respondent,” the judge stated.

The judge found that Prof Kaloki and the KMTC board “acted illegally, irrationally and unreasonably” in punishing the CEO.

The judge ordered the board to reinstate the CEO “with full pay and without loss of benefits in terms of his contract of service.”

The KMTC board met on Friday to deliberate on the judgment that is not only embarrassing to Prof Kaloki and Dr Muthoka, but also forces the board to work with the CEO who they wanted out.