When donors left, children’s home turned to a business venture

A bell at Shalom Home rings, its tintinnabulation seemingly in tune with the excited pupils jovially rushing to the playground.

By their lively demeanour, you can hardly tell that just last year, the centre that houses about 400 orphaned and vulnerable children was in crisis, facing an uncertain future.

As Kenya was locked down after the first case of Covid-19 was detected and President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered schools to be closed, the majority of these children had nowhere to go.

The home, run by the Catholic Diocese of Meru, was particularly hit hard, losing 28 key donors in Europe.

Amid the pandemonium and uncertainty caused by the pandemic, its director, Fr Francis Gaciata, cheered his charges on.

They embarked on a project to kill boredom and build a leisure centre where they could unwind.

“When the country was locked, everybody was asked to go home. I, as a priest, could manage myself. But I realised that there were 400 children whom I could not fix anywhere and had to remain here,” he recalls.

“I thought of having something fun for recreation for the children. We came here with other workers and gathered stones that were lying around and started building.”

When they were through, they marvelled at the beautiful work of art they had made and christened it Shalom Home for Adventure. They had exceeded their expectations.

A man illustrates how a plaything built by children at the Diocese of Meru Shalom Home works. Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

Today, the facility is a major leisure destination, thronging with dozens of weary travellers seeking to recharge, and students and corporate workers seeking a conducive atmosphere for team building.

Thrill seekers have been catered for on the centre’s canopy walk and zip lining right on top of a permanent river lined with indigenous trees.

“In April, I was surprised when I was told that we had raised Sh350,000. People are coming for team building and are enjoying the facilities,” says Fr Gaciata.

“Many of the clients are schools and the business community. People are embracing the idea of team building to help boost cohesiveness, especially among the students. People are thronging the facility and they leave money, which is used at the home.”

A supporter of the recently introduced competency-based curriculum (CBC), Fr Gaciata says the home had long embraced it even before it was rolled out.

He dismisses the defunct 8-4-4 and its predecessors as “just enslaving students and they would go home with nothing”.

Fr Gaciata, who is also the Nkubu rotary club chairman, says the new education system was largely borrowed from systems in Europe and would help learners become self-reliant.

At the children’s home, primary pupils own demo farms where they are taught basic and profitable farming like livestock rearing and the best ways to produce crops.

By the time students complete high school, they already have basic plumbing, building, electrical and driving skills.

“We ensure they are all-round – when one finishes high school, they don’t just stay idle. They can participate in some work and earn money,” he says.

“I thank God for the current government. If there is something wonderful it did for this country, it is the new system CBC. It is important, especially for children from what we call rich families, to be educated to be all holistic in their skill, not only just reading.”

One of the motivating factors in the new curriculum, he said, is inculcating cohesion, since most of the children are either orphaned or vulnerable in some way.

“Our children help others in need because our principle is that if a child has been helped, that child should also help others. They learn to embrace this as their home and their colleagues as their brothers and sisters.”

Fr Francis Gaciata shows a structure built by children at the Shalom Home. Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

The home’s primary and secondary schools wings are among the best performers in Imenti Central sub-county and the priest constantly rejects pleas from well-off families seeking to send their children there to study for a fee.

Shalom opened to accommodate vulnerable children from the Gakoromone slum in Mitunguu, South Imenti, following the collapse of the cotton and tobacco industries that once thrived there.

Before the pandemic struck, the priest had introduced linkages with various donors, who built holiday homes near the leisure centre in a bid to ensure a steady cash inflow to the centre.

Under the agreement, the houses belong to the donor but they have to pay monthly maintenance fees, which is a tidy sum of money.

To cut costs, the home generates its own hydropower, saving it Sh400,000 every month.

But with the number of donors shrinking due to the economic meltdown caused by Covid-19, Fr Gaciata says they are struggling to make ends meet.

The situation has strained the home despite the rising number of destitute children who need care.

“We have already lost 28 key donors and coming to CDF and the Meru County government gives me very little. If we team up with the government, we can do a lot,” he says.

“I am ready to give care and protection… We may now think of doing away with the orphans here and make it like any other private school in Kenya and I know we can be self-sufficient because the facilities are of good class.”