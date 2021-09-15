When chasing waterfalls, one misses the beauty of the river

By now, you might have been told countless times to be grateful for what you have and that contentment is the key to happiness.

But have you ever asked yourself what this means, exactly? Contentment is being happy with who you are, what you have and where you are.

It’s about appreciating the position you’re in at any given point of your life. It doesn’t necessarily mean that you don’t desire other things, but simply that you respect and are satisfied with your present situation even as you pray and hope that the odds will turn out for the best.

When you are content you are peaceful, which is a key ingredient to personal growth and empowerment.

We all want fancy cars, big houses and more money but we fail to realise that the moment we achieve one thing the race for the next thing starts. However, this should not stop one from chasing one’s dreams.

Happiness can’t be chased but, with contentment, comes happiness. You’re able to let go of the pain of not being able to be at a place you’d wished to be and appreciate where you are in your journey.

Chasing happiness may lead to unhealthy relations and habits. There’s a time when I always went out of my way to maintain unnecessary relationships because I was afraid of losing people. Later, I learnt that the real ones will always stay.

Always be grateful for what you have instead of spending most of your time thinking of what you don’t have. Such positive thoughts can make your life a lot more beautiful. Life comes with ups and downs, tears and smiles, success and failures but what makes us survive all this is hope.

How often do you spare a minute to just sit back, relax and be grateful for all that you have achieved? Lastly, a bad attitude is like a puncture; you can’t go anywhere unless you change it. Many things in life depend on the approach you have towards them.

As Oprah Winfrey once said: “The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate.”