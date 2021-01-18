sexual violence
When an 11-year-old boy is accused of defilement

By  Mary Wambui

What you need to know:

  • The girl’s family is, however, adamant that the matter must be determined by a court of law.

  • One of the boys, police sources indicated, has had another defilement case reported against him by a different family in the past.

The family of a three-year-old girl who was allegedly defiled by two boys is locked in a standoff with police officers, who are reluctant to have the suspects prosecuted. The officers are insisting on an out-of-court deal.

