Frank Joseph Sundstrom, Monica Njeri
When a US soldier killed a Kenyan girl, and was freed

By  Kamau Ngotho

  • Frank Joseph Sundstrom was arrested and tried for murder before a Mombasa resident judge, Justice L. G. Harris.
  • The prosecutor, who had assumed the role of defence counsel, said because the sailor had voluntarily confessed to killing, the charge be dropped from murder to manslaughter.

Kenya and the Unites States have a cordial relationship going back many years. One of the favours we do them is to allow their naval ships to dock at Mombasa from where they watch on their enemies in the Indian Ocean and the Middle East. In return they boost our tourism sector with green bucks.

