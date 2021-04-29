Mwangi Ndirangu

News

Prime

WhatsApp group now a last-expense insurance for bereaved members

By  Mwangi Ndirangu

What you need to know:

  • The group named Laikipia Online Family has been on an upward trajectory since early last year
  • Members are strangers from diverse social, religious and economic backgrounds.

A social media welfare group formed to support members during bereavement has turned out to be a source of relief during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Zimbabwe journalist in court victory over tweet-linked arrest

  2. PRIME Irony of prestigious engineering courses as thousands of graduates remain jobless

  3. William and Kate celebrate 10 years of marriage

  4. PRIME 6,000 list on first day as hitches hit land system

  5. Health ministry investigates toxic HIV drugs

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.