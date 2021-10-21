What we need to do in tackling iodine deficiency disorders

Every year on October 21, the world joins hands to mark the World Iodine Deficiency Day and to celebrate people living with the iodine deficiency disorders.

This disorder results from prolonged lack of iodine when the body produces the element in minimal quantities. Globally, nearly two billion individuals have insufficient iodine intake, statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO) show.

Africa contributes to 28 per cent of the affected population. In Kenya, 3.5 per cent of the population lives with the disorder.

Lack of iodine may lead to a number of abnormalities and ailments, including goitre, hypothyroidism and cretinism. In children, it causes mental disabilities and an increased rate of infant mortality. It may cause infertility in women.

Symptoms of iodine deficiency include swelling of the thyroid gland, weight gain, dry skin, fatigue, muscle weakness and poor memory. It could also manifest through increased sensitivity to colds, stunted growth, and compromised mental and tooth development in children.

Proper healthcare systems

If not treated early, the disease may escalate to severe hypothyroidism, which could lead to heart failure, depression, infertility and miscarriage in women.

The disorder is prevented by having a healthy diet with enough iodine. Fish, eggs, nuts, bread, and iodised table salt are some of the foods that supply the body with iodine.

Most importantly, there’s need for public education on this disorder by the government through partnership with the private sector. The Ministry of Health should take the campaign to schools and other institutions as well as the community.

Additionally, the government should ensure proper healthcare systems, especially in rural areas where the majority are at higher risk of illnesses and often unable to access affordable treatment.

Authorities should improve access to essential micronutrients for proper thyroid function, brain development and overall growth by the population. A healthy nation is a thriving nation.

Aggrey Karani studies at Rongo University.