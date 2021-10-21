What we need to do in tackling iodine deficiency disorders

Thyroid gland

Symptoms of iodine deficiency include swelling of the thyroid gland, weight gain, dry skin, fatigue, muscle weakness and poor memory.

By  Aggrey Karani

What you need to know:

  • Globally, nearly two billion individuals have insufficient iodine intake, statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO) show.
  • Lack of iodine may lead to a number of abnormalities and ailments, including goitre, hypothyroidism and cretinism.

Every year on October 21, the world joins hands to mark the World Iodine Deficiency Day and to celebrate people living with the iodine deficiency disorders.

