What is the State of the Nation address?

It is an annual address by the president. It is one of the constitutional responsibilities/functions of the president outlined in Chapter 9 of the 2010 Constitution of Kenya.

The president usually addresses the nation on: all the measures taken and the progress made towards the realisation of the national values; and submit a report to the National Assembly for debate on the progress made towards fulfilling the international obligations of the Republic.





The table below shows some of the pressing issues under each of the key areas on which the State of the Nation (SOTN) address will focus on.

President Ruto’s plan on strengthening devolution

(Kenya Kwanza UDA Manifesto)

Complete transfer of all functions constitutionally earmarked as devolved functions to counties within 6 months. Develop a framework to ensure that state-owned firms carrying out devolved or shared functions adhere to the principles of devolved governance and ensure that the principle of “funding follows functions” is adhered to in respect of all devolved functions. Improve county governments’ capacity to generate their own revenue in order to reduce their over-reliance on transfers from the national government. Ensure that sharable revenue is transferred to counties in a timely and predictable manner and in accordance with the law. Transfer funds owed to the beneficiary counties and communities under the Mining Act of 2016 and the Petroleum Act of 2019 within six months, and work with the county governments to increase the capacity of the communities to benefit from extractive resources.

Health and devolution

The president assured Kenyans that the national government has no interest in taking over the health function. The national government will support the county governments to deliver quality and affordable healthcare to the people. According to the Fourth Schedule (which outlines the distribution of functions between the national and county governments), county governments are in charge of health services while the national government is in charge of the health policy.

He also mentioned that the government, through Parliament, will establish a Facility Improvement Fund to ensure that resources allocated to medical care are not diverted to other programmes.

Major campaign slogans by Kenya (many/all remain unfulfilled)