Pneumonia remained the leading cause of deaths nationally in the past five years, accounting for 11percent of all deaths in 2020.

What is killing Kenyans? Well, pneumonia tops!

By  Angela Oketch  &  Amina Wako

  • Disease, epidemics and unexpected events are a reminder that ever-longer lives are not guaranteed.
  • In Kenya, many are still dying too young and from preventable causes.

Life expectancy in Kenya is gradually increasing. In 1960, it stood at 43, which means one was likely to die at that age, but it has shot up to over 67.

