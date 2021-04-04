What does the future of the workplace look like in Kenya?

Jacqueline Mugo

Federation of Kenya Employers Chief Executive Officer Jacqueline Mugo.


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Walter Menya

In recent times, many companies have unfairly laid off employees, some under the pretext of redundancy. Some of these multinational companies, especially banks, have continued to migrate jobs outside the country to other markets, creating artificial redundancy while continuing to make revenue locally. What role does FKE play to ensure that members assist in job creation instead of assisting in job losses? Seth Lumidi, Eldoret

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Woman bites off police officer's ear

  2. Woman arrested over husband's tragic death

  3. Militias behind most civilian killings in S.Sudan

  4. Covid update: 911 new cases reported

  5. NMS hospitals attend to 16,000 patients in one month

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.