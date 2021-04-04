What does the future of the workplace look like in Kenya?

In recent times, many companies have unfairly laid off employees, some under the pretext of redundancy. Some of these multinational companies, especially banks, have continued to migrate jobs outside the country to other markets, creating artificial redundancy while continuing to make revenue locally. What role does FKE play to ensure that members assist in job creation instead of assisting in job losses? Seth Lumidi, Eldoret

The Federation of Kenya Employers stands for fair labour practices and observance of labour laws. This involves ensuring that any action meets the principle of fair administrative action, whether taken by the government, workers or employers.

The action should be fair and just and in line with responsible business conduct. It should ensure that the government gets revenues, the workers get fair pay, and the companies remain profitable and able to make further investment in the country.

The decision by companies to shift jobs to other places or declaring redundancies is dependent on the environment they are operating in. Kenya’s business environment has remained very challenging to enterprises and that is what is leading to redundancies.

Many had termed 2021 as a year of recovery, considering that 2020 was regarded a ‘lost year’ due to the coronavirus. The latest containment measures announced by the President, which include cessation of movement into and out of five counties have been termed by some businesses as too punitive. Madam, how will your members navigate these challenges even as the previous ones continue to be felt? Komen Moris, Eldoret

We are not yet out of the woods from the pandemic. Employers continue to be adversely impacted on their finances and cash flows; operations and supply chains.

The social partners, that is Cotu(K), the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection and the Federation of Kenya Employers entered into a Memorandum of Understanding in March 2020 to guide the labour market during the pandemic period. The MoU is still in force and employers and workers are relying on it to make decisions around employment and labour relations issues.

In summary, in addition to safety measures the employers and workers are expected to uphold Health and Safety standards to ensure workplaces are safe.

The MoU also requires employers and workers to be accommodative to each other to ensure that enterprises and jobs are not destroyed. This may include accepting further pay-cuts, indefinite unpaid leave, and suspension of implementation of collective bargaining agreements.

Currently, it is a race against time to vaccinate as many Kenyans as possible to tame the current pandemic. Although not compulsory, efforts are being made to convince many to take the jab. What plans do your members have to vaccinate their employees so as to offer the necessary protection for productivity? What challenges do you foresee? Komen Moris, Eldoret

The onus of vaccinating Kenyans lies with governments at all levels. As a country, we have five channels that can be very effective in achieving this. One is using workplaces as vaccination centres; others are administrative offices – the assistant chief’s offices; the health centres; the churches and the primary schools countrywide.

The challenge is with government facilitating these places with adequate supply of vaccines and medical staff to vaccinate the population.

If the vaccines were made available and sufficient, then the workplaces are ready to open the premises for use as vaccine points to help address any logistical hurdles and to speed up the uptake.

The Registrar of Societies has ordered all trade unions to conduct fresh elections before the end of this year. Looking at how things are shaping up, it is likely that most of the current and long-serving officials of, among others, Cotu, Knut, Uasu, Kudheiha and Kenya County Government Workers Union will be re-elected back into office. In your opinion, is this good for the Kenyan labour movement? Dan Murugu, Nakuru

The labour movement is founded on Fundamental Rights and Freedoms enshrined in international conventions such as Freedom of Association. As such, the choice of leaders of trade unions rests with the members of trade unions. They should be free to choose the leaders they want whether long-serving or new in a free, transparent and fair process.

Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that all staff in the public and private sectors should immediately start working from home. It is certain that the private sector was never consulted towards the move, which will negatively affect production and provision of goods and services. How best can the government collaborate with private employers in future to ensure zero or minimal interruption of operations due to lack of critical labour force at workplaces? Dan Murugu, Nakuru

We did a survey last year on employers’ preparedness to have their staff work from home. Only 10 per cent of employers could successfully deploy their workforce to work from home. Working from home arrangements require various systems to be put in place.

The government needs to work with the Federation of Kenya Employers to develop guidelines on the same. We need a dedicated team constituted by the social partners to work on the guidelines for workplaces to operate in during the Covid-19 pandemic period through a consultative process.

As FKE, how will you ensure the proposed Unemployment Insurance Fund is implemented? Ombane Davis

The Unemployment Insurance Fund is still at an idea stage in Kenya. The fund is not yet established. We have a Tripartite Technical Team working on determining the viability of it in Kenya and actualising the idea. The team will work on all aspects that are required to ensure it is implemented.

We need to agree on the proposed structure of the fund, the actuarial evaluation, the feasibility assessment, the proposed governance structure, the financing model, benefits framework and operational framework. FKE is committed to working with the social partners and other stakeholders to craft a fund that is sustainable.

What initiatives have you taken as FKE on building inclusive workplaces for people with disabilities and minorities in the society? Ombane Davis

The employment of persons with disability is something I am very passionate about. The federation has established the Kenya Business and Disability Network to give employers a platform for peer-to-peer learning and also to get assistance from our associates and experts on disability inclusion at workplaces.

We are also encouraging employers to conduct a disability readiness assessment to determine gaps that may exist at workplaces so that they make informed and reasonable adjustments to be able to accommodate persons with disability.

Since November 2020, we have sensitised more than 200 employers on disability inclusion. In collaboration with Leonard Cheshire, ILO, CBM, APDK, ANDY and National Council for persons with disability, we have developed and popularised a career portal for persons with disability. The portal is meant to match candidates with disability with employment vacancies and can be accessed at ncpwd.fuzu.com.

Lastly, FKE is working with various partners to develop disability inclusion awards to celebrate the employers and partners who promote inclusive workplaces.

With this Covid-19 disruption, what does the future of the workplace look like in Kenya? Ombane Davis

Covid-19 has changed the workplace as we knew it. We see a situation where more responsibility and accountability for performance is shifting to the individual worker and not the supervisors or managers. Each employee will be a superviser of himself or herself. Agility, adaptability, personal accountability and ability to learn are becoming very valuable skills in a dynamic workplace.