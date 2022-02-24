Wetang’ula takes on Uhuru, accuses him of engaging in tribal politics

Moses Wetangula

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang'ula.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang'ula has taken on President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of demeaning the symbol of the presidency and national unity “by engaging in tribal politics”.

