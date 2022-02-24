Wetang’ula takes on Uhuru, accuses him of engaging in tribal politics

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang'ula has taken on President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of demeaning the symbol of the presidency and national unity “by engaging in tribal politics”.

Speaking on Wednesday when he met the party’s aspirants in Bungoma, Mr Wetang’ula said that a President should be above tribe as he is the symbol of unity and the country’s dignity.

He said the President's advisers were misadvising him, adding that Kenyans feel uneasy ‘when he retreats to a region to speak tribal and regional politics”.

The President, he said, was elected by Kenyans from across the country and many feel jittery and uneasy that was retreating into “a tribal ghetto”.

"Mr President, I have told you before that you only have one vote, so give Kenyans a chance to elect a President of their choice," he said.

The Bungoma senator spoke moments after President Kenyatta’s meeting in Sagana, Nyeri County, ended on Wednesday. The President criticised his Deputy William Ruto, accusing him of being insincere about the “handshake” with ODM leader Raila Odinga and other matters.

Mr Wetang’ula said Mr Kenyatta could not pick his successor and that his attempt to push for an Odinga presidency would fail. He said Kenyans were not ready to elect “a stooge” as their next President.

"Mr Uhuru, please take an example from your predecessor, former President Mwai Kibaki, who let the electorate decide whom they wanted to be their President after his term ended," he said.

He added: “We as Ford Kenya and Kenya Kwanza team want to compete fairly with Raila Odinga and his Azimio team without the President influencing anything."

Mr Wetang’ula said Mr Odinga had transformed himself from the people's defender and crusader to a sellout who is watching as Kenyans suffer.

Mr Wetang’ula also asked President Kenyatta not to use public resources to determine his successor, citing the Sagana rally as an example.

"We as Kenya Kwanza will win and give you the dignity of a retired President," he said.