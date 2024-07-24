Western Kenya journalists protest against police brutality

Hundreds of journalists from across the Western region on Wednesday poured into the streets to protest against police brutally meted on them while covering the ongoing anti-government demonstrations.

The scribes led by NTV’s Doreen Magak, Chairperson of the Kisumu Journalists Network, complained of continuous harassment from the police while discharging their duties.

They added that they had been targeted with live bullets and teargas canisters thrown at them by the police.

“We are tired of risking our lives daily having to dodge the police bullets, let them not kill us, we only act as messengers and demand justice for those of us who have been injured by these rogue officers. We cannot allow these forces to dim the bright light that the media shines in our society,” said Ms Magak.

They also took issue with media houses that have not paid journalists'salaries for months, terming it an insult to press freedom.

Journalists take to the street in protest

“Your employees are putting their lives on the line daily and dodging bullets from rogue police officers to give your audiences content. Pay them their dues commensurate with the work done. Journalists are also human beings with families to fend for,” said Ms Magak.

While carrying placards with various anti-police messages, they convened at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Ground, before marching through the streets to Kisumu Central Sub County Police Station where they presented their petition.

Addressing the media, Mr Peter Mulai, Kisumu Central Sub-County Police Commander, assured journalists of maintaining professionalism while handling them.

Daily Nation journalist Rushdie Oudia protests against police bruality in Kisumu on July 24, 2024. Photo credit: Rushdie Oudia | Nation Media Group

He assured the journalists of their safety while doing their work, promising that the rogue officers would face the full force of law.

“As a Police Service, we have instructed our officers not to use force on peaceful protesters, but you know we don’t think the same, some go to the extent of using excessive force on protesters and journalists, let me assure you that they will face the wrath of the law,” said Mr Mulai.

Press freedom

Homa Bay County-based journalists also joined their colleagues in other regions in holding peaceful protests to call for press freedom.

The journalists marched in the streets of Homa Bay town while carrying placards with messages to the government, police, and other groups that have attempted to muzzle press freedom.

The march started at the Ministry of Information headquarters in Homa Bay Town before proceeding to Homa Bay-Rongo Road.

Journalists also went to the county headquarters, and sang the solidarity song, before proceeding to the county commissioners’ office and finally to Homa Bay Police Station.

Homa Bay County Press Club Chairman, James Omoro, said the protest was an act of standing in solidarity with the rest of journalists in the country facing different forms of threats.

“We are unhappy with how some government authorities infringe on the freedom of the media. This message should be directed to the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary,” he said.

In Kisii and Nyamira Counties, the Kenya Correspondents Association (KCA) national chairman, Mr Araka Matara, led scribes in peaceful walks to call for the independence of the press.

"KCA stands in solidarity with all journalists and media workers in expressing their grievances and in mounting all the necessary pushback against threats to press freedom.

Mr Araka added that they were committed to supporting other subsequent steps that may be taken to safeguard press freedom and protect the civic space from encroachment.

"KCA remains available and ready to respond to any cases of attacks and other forms of violations affecting all journalists in the course of duty. We call on journalists to promptly report any forms of violations to KCA and other media organizations for a speedy and collective response to safeguard their rights at work," he added.

The journalists marched through the two towns and asked police officers not to see them as enemies as they discharged their duties.