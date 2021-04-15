Search for CJ: Wekesa - The don who relishes new frontiers

Prof Moni Wekesa
By  SEKOU OWINO

What you need to know:

  • Prof Wekesa has two bachelors, two masters and two doctorate degrees and in two subjects.
  • Prof Wekesa’s first university training was in education.

Professor Moni Wekesa is the unique candidate among persons shortlisted for the office of Chief Justice of Kenya. He has plenty of credentials in doubles. Prof Wekesa has two bachelors, two masters and two doctorate degrees and in two subjects.

