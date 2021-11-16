Mr Nelson Otsianda, a teacher at Buru Buru Girls High School who died on November 13.

Weekend of fun in Diani turns tragic for Buru Buru teacher Nelson Otsianda

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

A secondary school teacher who had joined colleagues for a small vacation in South Coast died under mysterious circumstances after the fun turned into a tragedy.

