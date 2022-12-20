Wear hijab in public or find another country to live, Defence CS Duale tells Muslim women in Kenya
Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has warned Kenyan Muslim women who do not wear a hijab or scarf to find another country to live.
The CS was speaking at Sir Ali Muslim Club, Parkroad, Nairobi on Tuesday during the launch of International Quran Competition.
The event was attended by Muslim leaders drawn from key Muslim institutions from the country, international renown Islamic scholars and Imams drawn from Nairobi and its environs.