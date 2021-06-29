Wealth of President, top State officers to be made public

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto exchange greetings during 18th national prayer Breakfast at Parliament Buildings on May 27, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
john-mutua-img

By  John Mutua

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • At present, public officers are expected to declare their wealth every two years, but the information contained in the wealth declaration forms remains confidential and can only be accessed by those in pursuit of public interest.

The wealth of top State officials — including the President and his deputy — will be made public if MPs accept a fresh bid to change the law on lifestyle audits.

