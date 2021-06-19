We will keep our father's legacy, Chris Kirubi’s family says

When Kenyan billionaires die, endless succession court battles have been the order of the day but the family of businessman Chris Kirubi has said theirs will be different.

During Kirubi’s burial at his Bendor Estate in Murang’a County on Saturday, his daughter Mary-Ann Musangi said they will always strive to keep their father’s legacy.

“Ours will be different…all shall be well, your legacy will live on as the peace you built,” Ms Musangi said.

Relatives of businessman Chris Kirubi during his burial on June 19, 2021. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

She vowed to impart the mentorship skills she inherited from her father and secure his legacy. Mr Kirubi died on June 14.

Ms Musangi said the tenacity and boldness that she inherited from her late father will see her fit into his big shoes. The other listed child of the late billionaire is Mr Robert Kirubi.

Businessman Chris Kirubi finally laid to rest at his Bendor estate

Mary-Ann’s husband Andrew Musangi acknowledged that the task ahead of his wife was enormous.

Kirubi was eulogised by his business peers as a man who always pursued greater things. They said that Kirubi’s daughter's assurance that things will run smoothly should serve as a big lesson by other wealthy Kenyans that smooth transition of their estates is possible.

Ms Musangi described her father as an organised man who had put in place a succession plan and shared it honestly with his family and friends.

Kirubi was described as a patriot who loved peace and supported Small and Medium Enterprises to economically empower the youth.

Transport CS James Macharia revealed that President Uhuru Kenyatta consulted the businessman regularly.

“He is the man the President would not leave behind during his local and international meetings with investors, we in government valued his advice,” Mr Macharia said.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru (right) and his Roads counterpart James Macharia during the burial ceremony of businessman Chris Kirubi on June 19, 2021. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

The Transport CS also revealed that Kirubi was instrumental in the voter mobilisation project in the 2017 General Election to ensure President Kenyatta secured a second term in office.

Information Technology CS Joe Mucheru said that the business mogul partnered with the government to implement a youth empowerment programme dubbed Jaza Trust. The project seeks to help youths generate capital and create jobs.

Mourners follow proceedings during the burial ceremony of businessman Chris Kirubi at Bendor Estate on June 19, 2021.

Reverend Teresia Wairimu of the Faith Evangelistic Ministry encouraged Kirubi’s family to always put God first. She urged the family to remain united and warned them to be wary of ‘outsiders’ who would wish to plant seeds of discord among them.

In President Kenyatta’s eulogy, read by CS Macharia, the Head of State described Kirubi as a peace-loving and hardworking patriot who aspired to live his life to the fullest without any controversies.