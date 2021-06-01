We should appreciate role that women play in nation building

Newly sworn-in Chief Justice Martha Karambu Koome (right) and Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu at the Supreme Court in Nairobi on May 21, 2021 soon after the CJ took her oath of office at State House.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Barack Ondiwa

student

St Pauls University, Limuru Campus.

What you need to know:

  • More and more women are taking an active role in politics, with many running for top positions.

During our long break, I read a compilation of Tom Mboya’s speeches in his book, “The Challenge of Nationhood”.

Related

More from News

  1. 90,000 teachers start CBC training

  2. PRIME Madaraka Day: Why this is Kisumu’s day to shine

  3. PRIME Raila men fight Oparanya over Ruto links

  4. PRIME Why Appeal court is hurtling towards crisis

  5. Echoes of Mugabe as Mnangagwa entrenches power

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.