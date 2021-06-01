We should appreciate role that women play in nation building

During our long break, I read a compilation of Tom Mboya’s speeches in his book, “The Challenge of Nationhood”.

In his address to women in 1965, four years before his assassination on July 5, 1969, he dealt with some critical issues that, sadly, have remained unresolved to date.

But of the many topics he touched on, one stands out for me: Mboya made it clear that upon the shoulders of women, leans heavily on the economy of our great nation. He said Kenya cannot achieve a lot without women.

Great strides have been made in the involvement of women in our economic, political and social spheres of life, with some arms of government — such as the judiciary — being firmly in the hands of women.

More and more women are taking an active role in politics, with many running for top positions.

But it is at the local level where the contribution of our mothers and sisters is immense, where they’re involved in building our homes and the entire nation.

Take the example of my village. When I look at farms, most of the workers are women. Small-scale businesses, such as running kiosks, selling fruits and vegetables are managed by women. They patiently build these small businesses into entities that contribute a lot to the economy.

The Kenya Revenue Authority’s aggressiveness in taxing them is proof that these businesses are minting money in villages and estates. My call to Kenyans is to give girls and women more opportunities to exploit their potential and grow. Personally, allow me to thank and congratulate my dearest mother for the role she has played in looking after us since the death of our father.

She has tirelessly worked day and night to educate the six of us at the university. To us, she is both a mother and a father.

I also recognise the role men have in our lives and economy. The efforts of our grandfathers, fathers, uncles and brothers should not be overlooked even at the family level since they are the pillars of our households.